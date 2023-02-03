In the watch industry today, we have seen watchmakers push the boundaries of watchmaking and design. One of the ways brands have proverbially “pushed the envelope” is the use of materials in their timepieces. Woodstone watches is carving a reputation for itself by offering stylish one-of-a-kind timepieces crafted out of wood.

Over the years we have seen timepieces featuring materials such as graphite, carbon fibre and ceramic, but admittedly, wood has never been a consideration. That notion is changing thanks to Woodstone, who have released several timepieces made out of wood.

Handcrafted and made entirely from sustainable materials, the watches offer a unique pattern, ensuring that each and every product is one of a kind. The timeless pieces are crafted with Swiss-made movements and offer unique designs aligned with nature and the environment.

The company prides itself on values linked to sustainability and ethically sourced products that benefit the environment and humanity. Just recently, Woodstone entered a partnership with Trees for the Future, a non-profit organisation that trains farmers around the world in agroforestry and sustainable land use.

Through this partnership, Woodstone has pledged to donate a tree in the customer’s name with every watch purchase. The company is determined to grow to make a substantial impact on the environment and the lives of others. Speaking to one of its founders, we uncover more about Woodstone and what it aims to bring to the watch market for the benefit of collectors and the environment.

What was the inspiration for creating the brand and the idea for sustainable watches?

The inspiration for creating the Woodstone brand and our idea for creating sustainable watches came from a desire to make a positive impact on the environment and to contribute to the growing movement towards more sustainable and eco-friendly products. We saw an opportunity to combine our love of fashion and accessories with our values of sustainability and social responsibility.

Through the use of woods like walnut, sandalwood, rosewood, purpleheart and maple woods, we are able to reduce our environmental impact and create beautiful, high-quality products that are also kind to the planet. We also believe in the importance of reforestation and offsetting carbon emissions, which is why we plant a tree for every sale we make to help offset the carbon footprint of our products.

At Woodstone, we are inspired by the idea that fashion and sustainability can go hand in hand, and we are committed to creating products that are not only stylish and desirable, but also a company that is focused on making a positive impact on the environment.

Were you surprised by the response from consumers for Woodstone?

It is always difficult to predict how customers will react to a new product or brand. We were always confident in the quality and appeal of our products and were pleased but not necessarily surprised by the positive response.

In general, it is important to conduct market research and gather customer feedback in order to understand how a product or brand is being received. This can help to identify any areas for improvement and can inform future decisions and strategies while forecasting customer reactions. It is also important to continuously engage with customers and listen to their feedback in order to build a strong and loyal customer base.

With the importance of sustainability today, have you seen increased interest for Woodstone?

Yes, we have definitely seen an increase in interest for Woodstone and our sustainable watches in recent years. As awareness of environmental issues has grown and more people have become conscious of the impact of their consumption choices, there has been a rise in demand for more sustainable and eco-friendly products across a variety of industries.

What movements do you utilise for the watches?

Our current collections feature watches with quartz movements. We are also in the process of producing watches with chronograph movements, which will offer additional functionalities. Our goal is to offer a range of high-quality and stylish watches that meet the needs and preferences of our customers.

Are there special considerations involved when designing the watches since it utilizes wood?

There are certainly special considerations involved in the design and manufacturing of wood watches. Wood is a unique and natural material that requires careful attention in order to create a durable and long-lasting product. One important factor to consider is the thickness of the wood used in the watch. The wood needs to be thick enough to withstand the wear and tear of everyday use and avoid cracking and other structural issues, but not so thick that it becomes heavy or cumbersome to wear.

Another consideration is the type of wood used. Different woods have different properties and characteristics, and it is important to choose woods that are strong and durable, yet also visually appealing. Overall, the design and manufacturing of wood watches requires a great deal of testing and attention to detail in order to create a high-quality product that meets the needs and expectations of our customers.

Also, for owners, are there any maintenance matters to consider?

Wooden watches require very little maintenance in general. One of the main things to consider is replacing the watch battery every 3-5 years, depending on the specific model. This will ensure that the watch continues to run accurately and reliably.

Other than replacing the battery, there are a few simple steps that can be taken to care for a wooden watch. It is a good idea to avoid exposing the watch to extreme temperatures or moisture, as this can potentially damage the wood or affect the performance of the movement. Keeping the watch away from direct sunlight or other sources of heat can help to preserve the natural colour of the wood.

It is also a good idea to clean the watch regularly to remove any dirt or debris that may accumulate on the surface. A soft, dry cloth can be used to gently wipe down the watch, taking care not to apply too much pressure or rub too hard. Overall, wooden watches are low-maintenance and require very little attention in order to continue looking and performing their best.

How did this partnership with Trees of the Future come about?

The partnership between Woodstone and Trees of the Future came about as a way for us to further our commitment to environmental sustainability and to reduce our carbon footprint. At Woodstone, we are always looking for ways to minimize our impact on the environment and to contribute to the overall health and well-being of our planet.

Trees of the Future is an organization that promotes reforestation and sustainable land management practices around the world. By partnering with them, we are able to support their efforts to plant and care for trees in areas where they are needed most. This not only helps to offset the carbon emissions associated with the production of our products, but also contributes to the overall health and resilience of our planet’s forests.

We are proud to be able to work with Trees of the Future and to contribute to their important mission of promoting sustainable land management and reforestation efforts around the world.

Ultimately what do you want to see Woodstone progressing to, brand wise?

I envision Woodstone to be a one-stop shop for purchasing high-quality, sustainable fashion items. To achieve this goal, I will need to expand our product line to include a variety of accessories and sustainable clothing options, as well as focus on building a strong brand identity that aligns with our sustainability values.

This will involve engaging with customers, communicating the importance of sustainable fashion and build support for our brand. I believe that with hard work and dedication, it is possible for Woodstone to become a leading player in the sustainable fashion industry and a go-to destination for consumers looking for high-quality, environmentally-conscious fashion items.

(Images: Woodstone)