Purchased an NFT and don’t know what to do with it?

Well, you may want to consider getting a TAG Heuer Connected watch because it will allow you to showcase your NFT directly on the display. The Swiss watchmaker made the announcement just a month after entering the cryptocurrency space in the United States. The new service allows customers in the market to purchase TAG Heuer watches and accessories with various digital currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

The brand has been a pioneer in the luxury smartwatch segment since 2015, with the TAG Heuer Connected, and the new experience is part of TAG Heuer’s expanding digital ecosystem of apps and watch faces. Through the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch, users can now display NFT artworks on their watch by connecting their crypto wallet to guarantee their authenticity.

This new and innovative way to bring these valuable and highly collectible artworks into the real world is a boon for both the brand and the NFT space. For the first time NFTs can be worn on the wrist with a proof of ownership via the Lens watch face. In developing this new feature, TAG Heuer consulted and engaged with key members of the BAYC, Cryptopunk, CLONE-X or WOW communities to ensure the Lens functionalities and experience provides real value for the community.

Delving Deeper Into Web3

Users can transfer multiple NFTs to the new Lens watch face via a paired smartphone. This watch face has three unique ways to display time while showcasing their favourite pictures or NFT artworks including a new conceptual design with a triangle and a circle representing hours and minutes.

TAG Heuer has partnered with Ledger to enable its users to securely access and display their NFTs on the TAG Heuer Connected; the new functionality also supports Metamask. Users can then resize the image, so it works well on the watch’s round screen.

The new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 offers the perfect platform to view these artworks whose ownership is secured by the blockchain technology, with an industry-leading screen built to be clear even in strong sunlight, thanks to a high contrast ratio. High-fidelity colour reproduction means that NFTs shine out of the screen the way they were meant to be seen.

Expressive Digital Identity

Some NFTs are still images, and some are animated GIFs. TAG Heuer’s exclusive watch face will support these formats in crisp detail on screen, with animations looping infinitely. The NFTs are displayed in a hexagon with a cloud of particles gravitating around the image.

In a world where one’s digital identity is becoming as important as one’s physical one, TAG Heuer creates a bridge and connection between these different versions of oneself. As with all of TAG Heuer Connected models, the Calibre E4 offers watch faces based on TAG Heuer’s 160 years of rich watchmaking heritage.

The new Lens watch face works across both models of the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 watch 42 mm and 45 mm. It was designed to show off customers’ favourite possessions. These images can come from their personal photo library, their NFT collection or a range of TAG Heuer curated images.

The new experience will be available as a free update to all owners of Calibre E4 watches via Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

(Images: TAG Heuer)