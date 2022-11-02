Designed in a blend of luxurious craftsmanship and reliable functionality, a watch is a staple in every man’s closet whether he’s a modern-day accessory aficionado or someone who likes to keep his style quotient simple. For how it elevates their looks with its understated opulence, a watch for men also makes for a popular and fail-safe choice for styling.

The watch landscape is a vast and profound universe in itself that greatly influences the fashion dynamics of the world. It offers a sea of options for men to choose from with a myriad of styles, designs and remarkable collaborations sprucing up the horology design space. From robust sports timepieces and state-of-the-art smartwatches to top notch chronographs, ergonomic dive and aviation timepieces and simplistic dressy perpetual calendars, the options are umpteen. Not to forget the distinctive and varying materials used for cases and bands and watch movements that further widens the assortment to pick a few from.

How to choose the best watches for men?

Because choosing a fair few pieces to build your own timepiece collection from such a huge pool of options can be a tad bit daunting, we’ve curated a quick guide to help you manoeuvre through various brand collections without any hassle.

Types of watches

An essential aspect to consider when buying a watch, especially if it is your first, is the kind of watch you want. There are largely two types to choose from — analogue and digital.

While a digital watch displays the time electronically showing only hours and minutes (sometimes even seconds), an analogue watch shows time using the hands (hours, minutes and seconds). Such a wristwatch also comes with an additional function of a stopwatch, also known as a chronograph watch. Other types include a touchscreen smartwatch and a hybrid of analogue and digital watches.

Size and comfort

You might choose for yourself the most impressive, trending or high-tech watch but, if it doesn’t feel comfortable, then it is just not the right one for you. For instance, if you have slimmer wrists, opt for smaller dials and thinner straps instead of oversized and bulky ones (unless that’s specifically what you desire and feel comfortable with). Always choose the size of the watch according to your wrists and pick a watch that looks flattering.

Watch movement

Generally, there are two different mechanisms (or movements) that watch designs are based on — quartz and mechanical. Quartz, the most common, is known for its durability and accuracy and is powered by a battery. Mechanical, on the other hand, has a rotor that spins with the help of your wrist movement. The basic difference between the two can be observed by the motion of the second hand, which ‘ticks’ in quartz timepieces and is a smooth sweeping motion in mechanical, automatic ones.

Occasion, design and material

The design and material of the watch depend on your utility. For instance, if you’re looking for an everyday watch, you should pick one that’s fashioned in a rather practical and lightweight design. If you’re looking for a timepiece for formal and social occasions, you can pick more designer pieces and maybe oversized ones.

Similarly, while a functional and sturdy sports watch makes for a better choice for an active lifestyle, a smartwatch should be your go-to if you want the ease of a phone on your wrist when on the go.

When it comes to materials, watch straps come in a variety of options, including stainless steel bracelets, leather straps, mesh-textured fabric straps and silicone bands. Each of these materials lend a distinguished look.

The only guide you need to choosing the best watches for men

Elevating a look with exquisiteness, these watches for men are some of the popular choices for styling. Choose the best ones from our list.

With luxurious detailing and reliable functionality in a robust design, sports timepieces for men are one of the most sought-after types.

Here are some of the most stunning digital options for men that will take your style a notch higher. Pair them with any outfit you like.

Upgrading lives and wardrobes alike, the best smartwatches for men are a modern-day essential totally worth the splurge.

A black wristwatch for men are timeless, can accentuate any outfit and can set you apart from the crowd. Here are some of the best ones available.

While a regular watch might not fetch you money in the long run, a gold wristwatch for men retain their value and sheen over time.

Rolex timepieces are known for their understated flamboyance, excellent craftsmanship and innovation. Here are the best ones to collect today.

Combining functionality, performance and luxuriousness in a design, an Apple watch is a wearer’s companion first and a gadget later.

Samsung is one of the most reliable brands engineering state-of-the-art smartwatches. Choose the best wristwatch for your collection.

If timepieces were edible, these gorgeously colourful new ones from the likes of Hublot, Oris and Patek Philippe are what we’d nibble on.

Welcome to the wild side of luxury timepieces, here are a few luxury options inspired by the fierce beauty of the animal kingdom.

The latest slew of dive timepieces from Omega, Sinn and more are equally suited for the depths of the ocean or an urban cityscape.

In the realm of timepieces, January 2022 was dominated by LVMH Watch Week. But these new luxury ones are on our radar now.

Departing from traditional horological mores, six watch manufacturers offer their takes on what a wristwatch of the future might look like.

Spotted on the wrists of caped crusaders and international spies, these luxury watches in movies are as iconic as their cinematic heroes.

Ever wondered what timepieces the world’s best Formula One drivers like to wear? Here are some collectable spotted on their wrists.

Known as minute repeaters, chiming watches are among precision watchmaking’s most revered complications — here are 4 amazing ones.

We have handpicked some Couple pieces for Valentine’s Day that will suit the special occasion and delight your partner in time.