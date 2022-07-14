A New Era In Travel: The Defining Experience

In two years, people’s lives have been dramatically altered. Having to grapple with the very idea of mortality has made us thoughtful and appreciative of simpler, more fundamental things in life such as nature and human connection. Where many holiday makers have been focused on having fun in a manner that is tied to careless consumption before the pandemic, people now want to experience travel in a whole new light.

They have become more mindful and want to make the world a better place. They also want a chance to live new passions that they have discovered in the downtime of the pandemic, and they gravitate towards brands that recognise their new desires and share their values. They want to care and to be cared for.

And all this only means that only businesses that evolve together with the needs of their guests will be the ones that move forward.

These are some of the observations by Conrad Hotels & Resorts. Speaking with Augustman recently, Conrad’s VP Luxury and Lifestyle, Hilton APAC Nils-Arne Schroeder said, “When people start travelling again and deciding on a destination, their travel choices will be based on how they feel, and what they would like to experience. They want to discover the destination, its people, how the hotel remembers them, what the brand is doing for the community where it operates.”

Creating Opportunities For Satisfying Experiences

Travel restrictions have changed the definition of luxury travel. It is no longer enough to have beautiful interiors and state-of-the-art facilities.

It is about people.

Schroeder gave the example of a guest who wanted to make ingredients for his own meals, such as making sausages with the butcher and executive chef. The next morning, the guest ate breakfast a happy man. Not just that. He was bowled over when he learnt that other guests also enjoyed the sausages he had helped to make the previous day. “Luxury hospitality is now more about being approachable and enabling people to rediscover themselves,” he added.

Looking forward to the gradual return to travel, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has unveiled a collection of revitalised hotels and resorts across Asia, many of which underwent extensive refurbishments over the past year, while the world was sheltering from ever-deadlier coronavirus variants. Located in some of the world’s most-loved destinations, the rejuvenated spaces will resonate with the aspirations of a new era of travellers.