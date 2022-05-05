Amankila: A Truly Unparalleled And Prestigious Resort In Bali

90-min away from the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport lies Amankila, an illustrious and luxurious coastal hotel in east Bali, perched on the hill of Indrakila.

With sacred Mount Agung as its backdrop and unimpeded views of the Lombok Strait, Amankila from the Aman Group enjoys a breathtaking hilltop spot near Manggis in the historic Karangasem Regency, away from the bustling Seminyak. That said, the vicinity sees a lack of restaurants and shops. However, with such lush amenities within the haven, a trip to the outside is almost superfluous.

Amongst the 33 suites – comprising six different sizes and themes – we got to relish in the stilted Garden Suite. Inside, inlaid pearl, rattan, bamboo and coconut-shell furniture decorate the villa, complementing the kingsize bed, living area, large bathroom with a soaking tub, and the outdoor terrace with a private pool – inducing a feeling of understated luxury. The ever-so modish yet oriental interior captures the zeitgeist of the 80s.

In Total Relaxation

Like the sublime villa, the experiences and excursions offered by Amankila don’t fall short of expectations. Guests can enjoy delectable breakfast, afternoon tea, lunch, and dinner on the steps of the library/movie room, restaurant, and even by the poolside. And yes, these meals can also be delivered to your doorstep. Private dining is made available in-suite regardless of the time of day. A personal favourite, the Beach Club is an alternative for those who prefer to bask in the warmth of the sun. Besides sunbeds, the beach club also sports stilted tents furnished with a cosy daybed.

After, patrons can visit the fitness pavilion equipped with a treadmill, an elliptical trainer and free weights to get their fitness game on. Else, they are encouraged to drop by the spa for traditional Balinese massages and beauty treatments. Like the dining services, these invigorating relaxation therapy are also available in-suite.

Otherwise, trail seekers and adventure-enthusiasts alike can galvanise their senses through water sports, trekking, mountain biking, and cooking classes guided by Amankila’s knowledgeable guides. One can also travel out for cultural tours to discover the magnificent water palaces, rural villages, artisan centre of Tenganan, and two of Bali’s most important temples – Luhur Lempuyang and Besakih.

However, what really makes the Amankila experience so much more fulfilling is the unparalleled hospitality; the unassuming, always-smiling and amicable staff place all patrons’ satisfaction and needs at the forefront. From arrival to send off, the staff maintain a positive and cheery disposition. Mr I Wayan Rusdiysa, also known as Rusdi, was one of the many staff that made sure our days during the trip were filled with nothing but pure jubilation, going the extra mile to keep our hearts and stomach full.

With the Indonesian borders fully opened to vaccinated travellers and an abundance of unclaimed annual leaves, this is your calling to a vacation at Amankila. That is if you’re looking for a gratifying trip that can take the edge off your stress.

(Images: Amankila & Writer’s Own)