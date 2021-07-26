With its tranquil setting and expansive views of the Andaman Sea, Amanpuri, has served as a sanctuary for guests for over three decades. Now on 1 August, Aman’s flagship resort will once again open its doors to welcome guests.

With Phuket’s announcement to relax COVID-19 restrictions and entry measures, the timing for the reopening of the recent is opportune. The Aman resort certainly packs in a wealth of attractions that will make it a perfect retreat for holiday-starved travellers.

Presiding over its own peninsula, Amanpuri is an idyllic retreat with own serene space surrounded by nature. Its pitched-roofed pavilions and villas, Holistic Wellness Centre and pristine secluded beach create an iconic retreat. In addition to a soundtrack of whispers provided by coconut palms and calming sights of the Andaman Sea, the resort has lined-up an array of for the benefit of returning guests.

Gastro And Holistic Delights

Amanpuri welcomes a host of gastronomy experiences for the season with a new menu, alongside a cocktail list created by Amanpuri’s mixologist and inspired by Thai myths, legends, and folk stories. A new dining location, the floating platform, will also be available from November onwards. A new Gastronomy Series will also see Michelin-starred chefs invited to Amanpuri’s restaurant kitchens on selected dates throughout 2021.

Confirmed names include Chef Wilfrid Hocquet, Executive Chef at Blue by Alain Ducasse, at Amanpuri’s spectacular settings. Guests can also look forward to a Thai Cooking Masterclass with Chef Kannika and a Pasta Making Masterclass ideal for families.

Wellness is also a distinct focus of the resort. A new Journey to Peace: As it is Retreat led by Buddhist monk and mindfulness coach, Lama (monk) Master Geshe YongDong (Geshe La) runs from 19th to 25th October.

From 18th to 23rd November 2021, Amanpuri will offer a new five-night Laguna Phuket Triathlon Retreat, designed specifically for athletes competing in Asia’s longest running triathlon. Guests will receive an initial 3D scan and a consultation before gaining access to the resort’s extensive Hydrotherapy facilities and taking part in stretching sessions and guided practice rides. Amanpuri’s carefully calibrated Individual Wellness Immersions, will also continue throughout 2021, balancing every aspect of health and wellness.

Retreat To Paradise

For guests yearning for their own tropical escape, the Amanpuri Villa Experience will be ideal, showcasing the best of Phuket and the Amanpuri lifestyle from the comfort of their spacious villa. Guests staying for a minimum of three nights will enjoy full board with a personal Thai chef and butler and a 60-minute holistic massage.

The experience also includes daily group movement classes and full access to the resort’s exceptional facilities such as the Eco-Beach Discovery Centre and digital hub known as the Hot Spot, for children and teenagers.

Alternatively, the Amanpuri Family Escape provides the opportunity for multi-generation groups to reconnect with a variety of activities included, suitable for guests of all ages. A minimum three-night stay will include a family cooking class, as well as non-motorised water sports and daily movement sessions.

For younger ones, crafts, skateboarding and the climbing wall at the Eco-Beach Discovery Centre and Hot Spot keep active minds entertained, while breakfast, afternoon tea and dinner are also included for a seamless stay.

(Images: Aman Resorts)