Buahan, The First Banyan Tree Escape In Bali To Open In June 2022

If your idea of an island escape over a long weekend is to Bali, we’ve got a spot that’s just for you. Plus, you’ll even get a well-deserved respite from the bustling bars in Ubud after a long day.

We’re talking about Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape that’s set to open on 14 June 2022 in an off-the-beaten-track, untouched part of northern Ubud. The 16 balés (villas) is an invitation for guests to be a part of the greater nature, introducing a “no walls, no doors” concept throughout the property.

“We have owned this piece of land for over twenty years, and the conceptualisation of Banyan Tree Escape started almost five years ago. It is a true labour of love and a bold experience proposition we are excited to see become real. Even while we are calling it Escape, at the heart of this brand is creating a way for people to be present, to unearth, renew, and a way to truly ‘be here.’ Fireflies in your room at night, and morning mists with the sunrise – it is an unparalleled journey, communing with nature, alone and with others,” says Ms Ho Ren Yung, VP of Brand HQ of Banyan Tree.

Rainforest Pool Bale



Buahan Valley Pool Bale

Botanist Bar

The serene locale is hidden in an enclave surrounded by rice paddies and lush jungle — just adjacent to the Ayung River and waterfall — and includes a sweeping view of the seven majestic peaks. The villas are designed to bring guests directly into nature while still providing a luxurious stay — think spacious indoor-outdoor living areas with 180-degree panoramic views and undisturbed sounds of nature.

Of course, you won’t be spending all day sleeping in your balé. The Open Kitchen and Living Room — the resort’s open dining and lounge spaces — set the scene for you to learn how the resort builds on the foundation of a zero-waste, farm-to-table concept, local sourcing philosophy and heritage techniques while you dine. Most of the menu in Buahan is plant-based, 70 percent to be exact, is sourced locally within a one-hour drive from the property. What about the bar you ask? The Botanist Bar also makes use of locally grown natural ingredients, and botanicals are infused into its beverages too.

Toja Spa



The beauty of travelling is in exploration, learning, and creating new memories from experiences you don’t get to be a part of daily. For this, the resort has also curated a calendar of daily, weekly, and monthly events to direct travellers towards a range of curated and self-led experiences around the three pillars connecting to nature, a discovery experience, and community integration. This includes on and off-site activities to collaborative events with visiting practitioners or local cultural festivities.

Just here to relax? Buahan has got you covered too. The resort’s in-house Toja Spa celebrates the wellbeing traditions from Buahan village and its surrounding areas, with a unique “open” garden experience that’s certified by the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Academy.

