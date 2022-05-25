When it comes to luxury hotels, few cities in the world can hold a candle next to London.

Just think about it: stunning, storied buildings everywhere and a tradition of hospitality that’s just as rich — you’ll almost feel like you’re part of the attraction when you’re staying there. Most of the luxury hotels in London come with main character energy, and we’re all here for it. Now all that’s left to do is to fall in love in a book store with a British-accented stranger.

And while we’d fall asleep just about anywhere when our batteries are running low, we have to admit that the night’s a little better when we’re cozying up under a buttery duvet at a luxury locale, especially in London, where luxury hotels seem to go the extra mile in delivering style and comfort to its lucky visitors.

If you’re looking for a sign for you live your best life, this it it. We’ve rounded some of our favourite luxury abodes in the city, from big chains to smaller boutique joints for every type of holidaymaker. So, if you’re making a trip to the capital of the UK anytime soon, take heed of these choices for a truly memorable and indulgent British vacation.

Here’s our guide to the best luxury hotels in London:

(Hero and featured image credit: The Standard, London)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore