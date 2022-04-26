Best Luxury Hotels In Seoul For An Indulgent South Korean Vacation

Dreaming about a vacation in Seoul? Well you’re not the only one.
Since South Korea reopened its borders to all vaccinated visitors as of April 1, travellers around the world have been making their way to the country’s capital of Seoul for a much-needed vacation.
The appeal is obvious — the better weather, delicious food, fashion, a whole host of activities, and just a completely different landscape. So it’s easy to see why Seoul is the top choice for holidaymakers.
For those planning a trip to Seoul, we’ve got your accommodations covered with these luxury hotels. After all, if there’s anything you should splurge on today, it’s a relaxing night in. Because this is probably your first, if not one of your first trips abroad in a long time, and you wouldn’t want to spend it roughing it out in a hostel like you used to…right?
The 9 best luxury hotels in Seoul to stay at:
Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas reopened in 2020 after a year of renovations, armed with a slew of interior furnishing improvements. All rooms come with a pillow menu for some well-needed rest and medley of Jo Malone bath amenities. While the regular Classic Room and the Junior Suite will serve you well, we suggest booking beds from the Club Junior Suite onwards so that you can enjoy exclusive benefits like the Club InterContinental breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails, as well as the personalised check-in and check-out service.
We love staying at Grand Hyatt Seoul at anytime of the year. During the fall season, choose a mountain-facing room for a beautiful view of the autumn foliage, but come during the winter and you’ll get to experience the hotel’s very own and rather spacious ice-skating ring. The hotel might not be as convenient because it’s located on top of a hill and not anywhere near subway stations, but it’s still a prime choice for us due the exclusivity of its locale and its romantic views.
Charles H. Bar, which has been consistently ranked on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars and the World’s 50 Best Bars list, is just one of the reasons why a stay at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is worth its price tag. All of the well-appointed rooms are decked out in traditional Korean silks and ceramics with details inspired by modern Korean patterns, while the bathrooms feature white Italian marbled bathrooms, many of which offer bathtubs with a magnificent view. Our favourite room in the property? The Palace View Executive Suite, complete with its unobstructed, floor-to-ceiling panorama of Gyeongbokgung Palace.
Josun Palace, which opened just last year, is one hotel that we’re excited to stay at on our next trip to the buzzing city. It’s designed in an Art Deco style that spotlights modern opulence with timeless Korean design elements such as strong lines and bold geometric patterns — an aesthetic you probably won’t find anywhere else. Apart from breathtaking views that each of the hotel’s 254 rooms and suites offer, you can also expect amenities from the “Le Chemin” line by Byredo too.
Get a glimpse of the Korean celebrity glitz and glamour here at The Shilla Seoul. Yes, this is where the (now divorced) “Descendants of the Sun” couple Song Hye kyo and Song Joong ki got wedded at, joining the lineup of stars like Moon Hee Jun, Jun Ji-hyun, Jeon Do yeon, Jang Dong gun, and Ko So young. Here, marble bathrooms, dark wood furnishings, and views of Namsan Mountain or the city dress the rooms, and you’ll likely find us relaxing at the Urban Island pool or the Guerlain Spa below.
After a lengthy 18-month renovation, The Ambassador Seoul – A Pullman Hotel has reopened to guests in the heart of Seoul. Peckish guests can find themselves in any of the property’s six restaurants and bars, while those looking for a bit of activity can head straight to the swimming pool, indoor golf driving range, or the fitness, yoga and Pilates studio. As for your much-needed respite, each of the 269 hotel rooms and 49 residences boast Motte & Bailey bath amenities, as well as panoramic views of the iconic landmark Namsan N Tower.
Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul is the urban oasis to spend the night at in Seoul. The Namsan Pool Deluxe room, for instance, is a spacious 53-sqm room with with stellar views of Namsan Mountain, fitted with a Private Relaxation Pool for a relaxing soak in your own time. You can be sure we’re heading to the spa for a treatment or two during our stay, and Banyan Tree Spa treatments come with a complimentary 30-minute Calm Time of refreshments and relaxation too.
For those looking for an extra special stay amongst the clouds, look no further than Signiel Seoul. All of the 235 spectacular rooms span levels 87 to 101 of the 123-story LOTTE World Tower. Guests can book a night at the west side of the hotel for a breathtaking view of Seoul’s iconic Han River, while the east side boasts a great sunrise view of the city if you’re an early bird. Don’t fret if you don’t have time to visit the in-hotel Evian Spa either; you’ll get an opulent marble-furnished bathroom and bathtub in your own room, complete with Diptyque amenities to spare.
Whether you choose the city or the river view at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, we’re sure you’ll be perfectly rested in any of the 379 sophisticated hotel accommodations. Its location is great for busy explorers: the hotel is directly linked to three lines of Seoul Metro, plus two adjacent Express Bus Terminals that connect to Korea’s central and southern region. Those planning to stay in can also indulge in any of the seven dining options at the property, including a Kaiseki restaurant, a grill-focused joint, and a bar.