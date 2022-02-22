Luxury Resorts In Thailand To Consider For Your Next Tropical Escape

With borders beginning to open and more VTL flights being put into play, our lust for a tropical escape keeps growing by the day. Especially when we these new luxurious resorts in Thailand popped up on our radar.

So if you’re craving for an escape, and weary of being in another buzzing metropolis, look no further than these luxury resorts in Thailand. Each spectacular in architecture, generous with amenities, and situated in the quiet(er) parts of the country, these resorts are perfect for those looking for a quick getaway to relax and recharge.

From Chiang Mai and Hua Hin to Koh Samui, here are nine best luxury resorts in Thailand to bookmark for your next well-deserved holiday.

(Hero and featured image credit: Hyatt Regency Koh Samui)

9 best luxury resorts in Thailand for your next getaway in 2022: