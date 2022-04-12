Best Staycation Packages In Singapore For Your Consideration This April

Now that borders reopening rapidly, there’s never been a better time to travel than now. Unfortunately, this also means that ticket fares have shot up, the planes are jam packed, and your anxiety level is at a new high — again. If you’re still wary about flying, or just want to take a few quiet days off to yourself without hassle, hit up these staycation packages in Singapore this April 2022.

With Easter is on the horizon, hotels here have dived deep to give you the best possible experience out of your long weekend, not only through special brunches and afternoon teas, but also with fun experiences that the young (and young at heart) will enjoy.

The Capitol Kempinski and The Clan Hotel are also celebrating anniversaries, which means that you can expect special deals and activities this month that would make your stay even more memorable.

If you’re a coffee addict lover, JW Marriott and Nespresso are celebrating Earth Day and coffee with a special staycation package that might just keep you up all night — wink, wink.

Otherwise, forget the land and air, and take to the seas instead. Not strictly a staycation, we know, but you’ll thank us later. Royal Caribbean and its latest Spectrum of the Seas cruise promises up to four nights of good food, excellent service, and plenty of fun.

Ready to get away from it all?

Here are 7 best staycation packages in Singapore to book this April 2022.

(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore)