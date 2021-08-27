If you’re suffering from cabin fever, you’re not alone. Consider one of these staycation packages for a quick getaway. Fortunately for us, there are enough hotels here to get you out of the monotony for a few good days.
The next dilemma, though, is choosing from the plethora of options available. Being spoilt for choice means that the only thing that really stands between a good “vacation” away from home and an excellent one are these staycation packages in Singapore.
Designed to cater to every preference, whether you’re big on sustainability or want to do James Bond-approved stuff with your best buds, these getaway options are a great way to reconnect with your inner self and loved ones. A few in this list will even teach you a thing or two about Singapore. For functioning alcoholics, there’s even onee with free-flow champagne.
From Raffles Hotel to The Clan, here are the best staycation packages in Singapore to unwind with this year.
Once a British artillery outpost, The Barracks Hotel has become one of the most sought-after hotels here for its ability to really transport guests out of the city and back in time. This package will take that luxury a step further by not only providing accommodation in the Premier Room, but also an afternoon tea session at the property’s exclusive lounge, The Living Room.
This indulgent session is, of course, accompanied by free-flow champagne and — in true British style — a tea tailoring experience where you’ll be able to create your own tea blend. Evening cocktails and canapés can also be had during your stay. Should you wish to venture out, opt for the Breakfast Sail with Ximula add-on, where you and four guests will get a three-hour private yacht trip to the Southern Islands with a picnic basket filled with goodies and wine.
Book and stay period: From now till 31 December 2021
Booking rates: From S$1,151
You’ll want to gather your best mates for this. Fairmont Singapore’s latest staycation package is — as its name suggests — one that’s tailor made for the guys. The Mancation will give you and the gents the opportunity of getting a shave or haircut by Truefitt & Hill, a specially curated dinner with craft beer pairings at SKAI, and a whisky appreciation session at Anti:dote courtesy of Glenmorangie and Ardbeg. You can count on a hearty breakfast at Prego the next morning to soothe that hangover.
Book period: From now till 30 November 2021
Booking rates: From S$549.
Those who want to introduce sustainability into their lives without sacrificing on luxury can look no further than this collaboration. Here, you’ll be introduced to some of the online luxury retailer’s most eco-friendly brands and products under the Net Sustain initiative, a curation that includes over 150 labels and beauty brands from around the world.
Besides Net-a-Porter gift vouchers and a Net Sustain beauty kit with “green” offerings from Pai Skincare and Westman Atelier, guests can also enjoy craft and gardening workshops, as well as visit an art exhibition by local female artists.
Book period: 1 – 30 September 2021
Booking rates: Available upon request
If you thought you’ve seen it all in Singapore, let The Clan Hotel Singapore prove you wrong. This new experiential stay package is a two-night affair that will give guests a chance to explore the untapped experiences that this city has to offer, whether it’s a sandal-making workshop or a cooking class for Hainanese dishes.
Those who want to learn more about the Hokkien community in Singapore can also get an insightful tour of the Hokkien Temple behind Crawford lane, followed by an authentic Hokkien culinary experience led by experts. A four-course dinner at the hotel’s Qin Restaurant for two will also be included in this rich cultural experience.
Book Period: From now till 25 December 2021
Stay Period: From now till 30 December 2021
Booking rates: From S$1,048
If you were looking for an activity-filled staycation, this one’s for you. The Sandsational Staycation Package not only includes a complimentary room upgrade, but also a Sustainability and Art Guided Tour that allows guests to discover some of the lesser-known parts of the resort.
Activities like the Scent Creation Experience by Maison 21G are also a great way to kick back and relax beyond binge-watching TV in bed. The package will also include dining credits, complimentary afternoon tea and evening drinks at Club55, as well as attraction tickets.
Book period: From now till 23 Sep 2021
Stay period: From now till 31 Dec 2021
Booking rates: From S$379/night
Organised in conjunction with the storied establishment’s 133rd birthday and its Resident Historian’s book, A Life Intertwined: Reminiscences of an Accidental Raffles Historian, this staycation package is a rare chance to live through the eyes of Leslie Danker, especially since it includes a trishaw ride around the refurbished property that details the locations mentioned in the book.
This specially curated packaged also includes daily breakfast for two at the legendary Tiffin Room, as well as a Raffles Heritage Evening experience for you and your guest at The Grand Lobby.
Stay period: From 1 October till 23 Dec 2021
Booking rates: Available upon request
This beachfront hotel knows how to do romance for active couples, so much so that its Datecation will see couples bonding over unparalleled views, plenty of privacy, and lots of fun water activities. The all-inclusive package not only comes with all meals, alcoholic beverages, and early check-in, but also access to the private beach and sea sports activities like paddle boarding and kayaking.
Stay period: From now till 31 Dec 2021
Booking rates: From S$600/night