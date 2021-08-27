If you’re suffering from cabin fever, you’re not alone. Consider one of these staycation packages for a quick getaway. Fortunately for us, there are enough hotels here to get you out of the monotony for a few good days.

The next dilemma, though, is choosing from the plethora of options available. Being spoilt for choice means that the only thing that really stands between a good “vacation” away from home and an excellent one are these staycation packages in Singapore.

Designed to cater to every preference, whether you’re big on sustainability or want to do James Bond-approved stuff with your best buds, these getaway options are a great way to reconnect with your inner self and loved ones. A few in this list will even teach you a thing or two about Singapore. For functioning alcoholics, there’s even onee with free-flow champagne.

From Raffles Hotel to The Clan, here are the best staycation packages in Singapore to unwind with this year.

This article first appeared on LifestyleAsia.