In light of travel bans, staycations seem to be the next best thing to travelling. Many fitness studios have also opened up new classes to curb our boredom while encouraging us to stay healthy in these times. Understanding the needs of our people, Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore launched a Bike & Chill stay package targeting fitness and staycations fanatics.

With the hotel’s proximity to the Marina Bay and Coastal Park Connector bike trails, experienced and leisure cyclists can indulge in a day of cycling revelry and head back to their selected elegantly furnished apartment to retreat and recharge conveniently.

With rates from just S$270 per night, you get to indulge in a luxurious hotel stay and enjoy a plethora of wellness benefits. Besides the top-notch hotel amenities and uncapped utilities, the Bike & Chill package is enlivened by enhanced privileges like a choice between S$70 dining credits and a one-way bike transfer (up to two bikes).

An allocated bicycle parking spot within the property is thrown into the bargain. And don’t worry if you are not human GPS — a complimentary booklet will guide you through the vicinity as well as the perks of the bundle pack.

Working in collaboration with active lifestyle tenants within the building, every Bike & Chill bundle pack comes with feature vouchers from cycling wear shop A-Cycle and lifestyle concept store The Big Country. You can spruce up your cycling gears before heading out for your cycling adventures around the city-state.

As the package is only valid until the end of this year, we suggest you make your booking pronto. For reservations and more information, you can visit Oakwood’s official website.

(Images: Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore)