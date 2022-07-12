Creativity comes in all shapes and sizes, and that includes actual homes.

One of the best places to source for some of these abodes is on Airbnb. In fact, the platform has recently launched its OMG! fund, which will be channelled towards building some of the craziest places on earth. In conjunction with the launch of the fund, we’ve highlighted some of the most unique Malaysian Airbnbs, which you can find on the platform.

From a converted bus to an award-winning treehouse overlooking a gorgeous valley, these homestays are probably deserving of a spot on your travel bucket list this year. If you’ve caught the travel bug, and you’re searching the internet high and low for locations to visit this holiday, look no further than our list of unique Airbnbs you can stay a night or two in just across the border in Malaysia.

Rumah No.2 Bus

If you’re looking to up your travelling game for an unexpected, off-the-beaten-path experience, visit the Rumah No.2 Bus. Located at the outskirts of suburban Kuala Lumpur and against the backdrop of the expansive University of Malaya campus, this converted bus is the perfect opportunity for does who have been wanting to live the camper van dream.

Parked in the ground of the main house, this four-wheeled ‘home’ is a fully furnished living space comprising a sitting area, a kitchenette and a bedroom—it has even earned a spot in Airbnb’s OMG! Category.

Plateau Farm Sustainable Treehouse Camp

The tiny home trend has been hard to ignore over the last several years, especially during the pandemic. There’s an increasingly saturated market of TV shows and Pinterest pictures dedicated to the topic of exploring micro-dwellings where your home is reduced to the size of a walk-in closet, and you’ve been dying to actually try living in one, well, now you can.

At 500 metres above sea-level, the Plateau Farm Treehouse is located only 40 minutes away from Klang Valley. Crafted from recycled materials, the treehouse nestles amongst some trees on the site with beautiful views of the adjacent valley.

Bonus points: it’s the best location for bird watching, relaxing and catching up on some reading.

Sekeping Serendah

Tucked away in the sleepy town of Serendah, it is roughly an hour’s drive away from Kuala Lumpur. Along the road to Serendah, you will drive through two orang asli villages. In fact, one of the activities you can do here is to visit these villages!

Sekeping Serendah is a private retreat attempting to tread lightly on the land. Adopting a rather open concept—one that brings us closer to mother nature. Therefore, the sheds are mostly transparent, but far away from one another to have your own privacy.

The sheds are intentionally kept basic and free from lavishness. They are seen more as ‘glorified tents’ to provide basic shelter for its inhabitants as they commune with the land. Definitely worth a visit!

Selaru Loft House

If you’re looking for that one-of-a-kind getaway with your friends, away from the city, then this is your best bet. The Selaru Loft House is a homestay that’s surrounded by nature, located in the forest reserve of Serendah. It’s perfect for those looking for a slightly more adventurous trip.

Guided by your host, a little bit of hiking is needed to get there, including crossing a stream—now don’t let that turn you off, we are sure you’ll be charmed by the untouched surroundings! The modern loft has an open concept, ground-to-ceiling glass windows and a kitchen equipped with basic cooking essentials and plenty of space to chill with your buddies. In your leisure time, you can even head to the crystal clear river right next to the villa to swim and visit a mini waterfall just five minutes walk from the stay.

However, do note that children aged below 12 years old are not allowed due to safety reasons.

The Riverview House

Charming, secluded and off-the-grid, Malaysians looking to experience life on a farm can visit the Aman Dusun Riverview House. Offering a sunny balcony with barbecue and an outdoor swimming pool, The Riverview House is just the start of the Aman Dusun experience.

There are many other interesting features within the space including a goat farm that produces the very milk and yoghurt provided during breakfast, and if you walk around, you will see an array of different trees that grow a wide variety of fruits: rambutan, durian, pulasan and more.

Hold your horses because that’s not all, there is even a badminton court and a yoga shala available for guests! Though, badminton rackets and shuttlecocks are not provided, and yoga classes are available upon request for a small fee (SG$8) at 6.30am to 7.30am.

The Blue House

Hosted by the Riverview House’s very same host, the Blue House is a serene place to get away from the hustle and bustle of the cities and reconnect with nature, where you can live life on your own terms.

It is a cosy two-story open concept cottage that fits up to 14 people. With a BBQ pit available for guests, including a stainless steel grill mesh, your friends and family will surely enjoy a sizzling hot steak and some scrumptious burgers, but if they’re looking to have some pizza instead, the Blue House has a firewood pizza oven available for S$16. While firewood will be provided, do bring your own charcoal and fire starters.

Guests will also be able to use the badminton court and also fish in the adjacent river but fishing gears are not provided. However, it is not encouraged for guests to swim in the river due to the unpredictable current.

Other than that, feel free to walk around Aman Dusun, visit its attractions, and learn its history.

Brickhouse Bukit Tinggi

We all know Pahang is a great place to start if you’re looking for outdoor resorts, homestays or chalets. However, one of the many spots that would be perfect for your next family getaway is Brickhouse Bukit Tinggi.

It is a unique eco stay for travellers looking for a private hideaway up in the mountains but not too far from the city life. Nestled at the top of a hill overlooking a beautiful durian orchard, it offers spectacular views and constant breeze. This place offers lots of sunshine, fresh air and privacy.

There are eight bedrooms in the entire villa, all of various sizes with king beds, queen beds and bunk beds. It can accommodate up to a group of 20 people—so if you’re planning a trip with your large family of uncles, aunts, cousins, their spouses, their kids, their kids’ spouses (the list goes on and on), then this is the place to be.

At the Brickhouse, you’ll have access to amenities like a kitchen, gas BBQ grill and charcoal BBQ grill for an awesome cookout session under the stars. Though, you’ll have to bring your own charcoal.

Bonus points: the sweeping view of lush hills and clear skies makes it look like it’s straight out of a postcard. Don’t miss the opportunity of snapping a cool photo here and make sure to share it on your feed for an Insta-worthy post.



Have a cool idea you want to turn into reality? Airbnb recently launched the US$10 million OMG! Fund which will help finance 100 crazy ideas for unique Airbnbs. The fund will be opened until 23 July 2022. Each recipient will be selected by the panel over the next several months, with the intent of having their newly-constructed spaces complete next year.

