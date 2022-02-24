Hilton’s Largest Hotel In Asia Pacific Has Opened In Singapore

The Hilton Singapore Orchard has finally opened.

Located at the heart of Orchard Road, it marks Hilton’s largest hotel to date in Asia Pacific. How big you ask? Well, for starters its packed with 1080 rooms along with 2,400 square metres of event space. So yeah, it’s pretty big.

As borders around the world slowly open up, the arrival of Hilton Singapore Orchard is timely. Nestled in the heart of the city’s renowned shopping district, the property boasts a vibrant blend of contemporary design, innovative dining experiences and extensive meeting spaces.

Hilton opines that its newest property will set a new a new benchmark of hospitality for the city’s vibrant commercial district. It’s prime positioning in the heart of the city-state’s lifestyle, fashion, and dining haven, along with a direct connection to luxury shopping centre Mandarin Gallery, ensures easy access to the best global brands and gourmet offerings, as well as premier specialist medical centres and the central business district.

Hilton Singapore Orchard features modern contemporary design that pays homage to Singapore’s rich colonial history and agricultural heritage. Botanical references are reflected throughout the hotel’s artwork and interiors while embracing a seamless and eco-friendly guest experience.

Energy-efficient technology such as in-room motion, air-condition and light sensors feature in every room and suite, while digital key access and smartphone connected services offer greater convenience for guests on the go.

Expanded F&B Offerings

What’s a hotel without its restaurants? Well to ensure that its newest property caters to the appetites of its guests, the hotel offers a number of enticing options. From Osteria Mozza by celebrated chef Nancy Silverton to residential all-day dining restaurant Estate, Hilton Singapore Orchard’s five curated concepts will satisfy even the most discerning palates, with something for every taste and occasion.

For afternoon tea or an aperitif, guests can enjoy barista-quality brews, botanical-inspired afternoon tea, handcrafted cocktails, or artisanal pastries at Ginger.Lily. Two-Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro and award-winning Chatterbox famed for their local Singapore delights round up the stellar culinary line up at Hilton Singapore Orchard.

In addition to that, the property’s expansive space for event facilities makes it ideal for meetings, conferences, and events of all sizes. Hilton Singapore Orchard offers 16 highly versatile spaces bathed in natural light, two pillarless ballrooms – the elegant Grand Ballroom accommodating up to 900 guests. There’s also a multi-tiered amphitheatre-style Imperial Ballroom with panoramic city views, which are fitted with state-of-the-art LED walls, and lighting and sound technologies.

Hilton Singapore Orchard is located at 333 Orchard Road, Singapore. To celebrate the opening of the hotel, Hilton is hosting a special opening stay offer. The offer includes breakfast for two, 25% off food and beverage at Estate and Ginger.Lily, premium Wi-Fi, late check-out / early check-in (subject to availability) and 1,000 additional Hilton Honors points per night. Terms and Conditions apply.

Also as part of Hilton’s Dine Like A Member Campaign, Hilton Honors members will enjoy up to 25% off food and beverage and earn 500 Hilton Honors bonus points at Estate and Ginger.Lily. Both offers are valid until 30 June 2022.

(Images: Hilton)