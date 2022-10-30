What happens when you merge the high paced world of motorsports and luxury hospitality?

For most the answer is quite simply the new Fuji Speedway Hotel in Shizuoka, Japan. Opened recently by Hyatt Hotels, it marks the first property within The Unbound Collection.

The new property is flanked by breath-taking vistas of Mount Fuji and the adrenaline-fueled Fuji Speedway race circuit. Hyatt’s newest property is one of several attractions in the new Fuji Motorsports Forest project developed by the Toyota Group.

Fuji Speedway Hotel features 120 stylish accommodations, including 21 spacious suites, all with private balconies. They also include five dog-friendly villas that feature individual private garages with floor-to-ceiling windows on one side for proud owners to admire their vehicles while in residence.

What appeals most about Hyatt’s new property is its location. Set against the stunning backdrop of Mount Fuji, about 80 minutes by car from Tokyo, the hotel is adjacent to the historic Fuji Speedway motor racing circuit, which hosts world-class racing events, and offers a unique opportunity to fully experience the excitement of motorsports.

Staying true to its motorsport theme, the hotel also houses the Fuji Motor Sports Museum, which showcases about 40 story-worthy and era-defining racing cars dating from the end of the 19th century. Here, guests can learn and immerse themselves in the history and culture of motor racing in Japan.

Beyond Motorsports

Fuji Speedway Hotel boasts two restaurants serving authentic local fare as well as a bar and an all-day dining lounge, all with stylish interiors celebrating the golden age of motorsports. Guests can also revitalize their mind, body and soul at Omika Wellness & Spa, a sanctuary dedicated to health and wellbeing that includes an indoor pool, a spa, indoor and outdoor hot spring onsens, and a spacious fitness centre.

In another nod to motorsports fans, the Fuji Speedway Hotel fitness centre boasts a state-of-the-art driving simulator designed for professional race car drivers, but accessible for guests. Nearby, guests can enjoy a wide range of natural attractions and outdoor activities. The main attraction is undoubtedly Mount Fuji, an UNESCO World Heritage Cultural Site that is home to sacred venues of artistic inspiration over the centurie.

These include the Fuji Sengen-jinja shrines, the Shiraito-no-taki waterfalls, and the Fujigoko five lakes that surround the foot of the mountain. Also close by is Mishima Skywalk, Japan’s longest suspension footbridge, and an open-air premium outlet shopping mall.

(Images: Hyatt Hotels)