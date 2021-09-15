No matter where you travel to, one of the first things you want to do is take a refreshing shower before commencing your vacation. This is why high-end establishments continue to invest and design luxurious hotel bathrooms.

That’s because a bathroom is more than just a functional area – it is a place of relaxation, peace, and tranquillity. It sets the pace for the rest of your vacation and is a vital part of luxury travel. Hence, most of the world’s renowned hotels boast of impressive baths as a unique experience. Here are some of the best luxurious hotel bathrooms from across the world.