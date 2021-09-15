No matter where you travel to, one of the first things you want to do is take a refreshing shower before commencing your vacation. This is why high-end establishments continue to invest and design luxurious hotel bathrooms.
That’s because a bathroom is more than just a functional area – it is a place of relaxation, peace, and tranquillity. It sets the pace for the rest of your vacation and is a vital part of luxury travel. Hence, most of the world’s renowned hotels boast of impressive baths as a unique experience. Here are some of the best luxurious hotel bathrooms from across the world.
With L’Apogée Courchevel’s position in Le Jardin Alpin at the top of Courchevel 1850, guests in its penthouse enjoy extraordinary views all the way down the beautiful valley. While the sink and bath in the penthouse cover in black Zimbabwe granite, mosaic around the sinks are made with gold leaves and taps are gold plated created by THG Paris. Heated Floor made in Fiore di Bosco marble with the star which is the emblem of the property.
Jacques Grange, a French designer, imagined the rooms of Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France as a real travel diary, between simplicity and elegance. Each piece of art refers to a notable event, souvenir, meeting, or discovery in the life of the collector. Thus, the bathroom transports us to Morocco through Moroccan Zellige (traditional mosaic) and Moucharabieh pattern (harem window), but also on Easter Island with robe-stands referring to its famous statues. The cast iron bathtub is a historical model by the Italian brand Devon & Devon, which creates bathrooms inspired by the ambiances of the European tradition and the refined American design of the first half of 20th century.
Bathrooms at the Armani Hotel Milano were personally designed by Giorgio Armani and are mainly characterised by the Armani Silk Georgette marble chosen for sculptural, aesthetic, and sensual qualities which embody Armani design and promises to take care of the guests sharing the passion for comfort and elegance. Bathroom amenities are specially tailored for the utmost convenience of guests.
In this contemporary villa on the shores of Lake Geneva, this bathroom stands out in a property where everything has been designed to impress. There’s art-adorned walls, a vibrant arcade room and a huge, marbled garage that can store up to 10 vintage cars. Amongst it all, some guests steal a moment to themselves in this luxurious bathroom, featuring products from Swiss Perfection and Bulgari. It feels as though you are looking out to the top of the world, overseeing an alpine forest that surrounds much of the property. Romantically atmospheric and completely private… what more could you want.
Designed by award-winning renowned architect and interior designer, Didier Lefort of DL2A, The Datai Langkawi’s newly refreshed spacious bathrooms for The Canopy Collection and The Rainforest Collection feature twin wardrobes, a separate shower and WC area, a luxurious bathtub and twin-basin vanity with personal grooming kits. Wood, stone, and large bay windows blend perfectly into the natural surroundings of the resort.