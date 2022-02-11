Romantic Staycations In Singapore For Valentine’s Day And Beyond

With travelling plans disrupted by restrictions because of the infamous Omicron variant, many couples have had to once again shelf hopes for a steamy getaway to exotic destinations this Valentine’s Day. We have, however the next best thing: romantic staycations in Singapore that would make this year’s month of love extra special and memorable.

On the bright side, there won’t be any exorbitant plane tickets involved that will cost an arm and a leg. And although the establishments featured are probably less than half an hour’s drive away from home, the staycation packages on offer this February will make you and your special half feel like you’ve both been transported to a world of your own, especially when there are pampering spa treatments, special menus, and unforgettable experiences involved.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Here are the most romantic staycations in Singapore to book this Valentine’s Day 2022