7 New Hotels In Singapore And Asia We Can’t Wait To Check Into In 2022

Like you, we can’t wait to pack our bags and jet off to some exotic location. And if you’re part of the lucky few who have secured flight tickets before 23 December, congratulations, we are incredibly jealous of you. The rest of us, however, will be standing by with our laptops later this month hoping to secure VTL tickets when they relaunch to curb our insatiable wanderlust.

But a holiday is only as good as they accommodation you book, and if you needed help in that department, these swanky new hotels opening in Asia throughout 2022 are worth checking out.

(Image credit: voco Orchard Singapore)

Those thinking of booking a staycation can look forward to two new-ish, centrally located hotels this year: voco Orchard Singapore and Hilton Singapore Orchard. Here’s the TLDR: voco Orchard Singapore has taken over and refurbished the space that once housed Hilton Singapore, while the current Mandarin Orchard Singapore will be transformed into Hilton Singapore Orchard, Hilton’s flagship property in Singapore and the largest Hilton hotel in Asia-Pacific.

Around Asia, there’s also exciting news. Cap Karoso for instance is a nearby tropical locale set in Indonesia that you won’t want to miss, especially if you’re one for the beach. Also on our radar are new properties that are opening up in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Phnom Penh and Tokyo.

Excited? Here are 7 new hotels in Singapore and around Asia to look out for in 2022:

(Hero image: Cap Koroso; Featured image credit: Conrad Shanghai)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.