7 New Hotels In Singapore And Asia We Can’t Wait To Check Into In 2022

Like you, we can’t wait to pack our bags and jet off to some exotic location. And if you’re part of the lucky few who have secured flight tickets before 23 December, congratulations, we are incredibly jealous of you. The rest of us, however, will be standing by with our laptops later this month hoping to secure VTL tickets when they relaunch to curb our insatiable wanderlust.
But a holiday is only as good as they accommodation you book, and if you needed help in that department, these swanky new hotels opening in Asia throughout 2022 are worth checking out.
Those thinking of booking a staycation can look forward to two new-ish, centrally located hotels this year: voco Orchard Singapore and Hilton Singapore Orchard. Here’s the TLDR: voco Orchard Singapore has taken over and refurbished the space that once housed Hilton Singapore, while the current Mandarin Orchard Singapore will be transformed into Hilton Singapore Orchard, Hilton’s flagship property in Singapore and the largest Hilton hotel in Asia-Pacific.
Around Asia, there’s also exciting news. Cap Karoso for instance is a nearby tropical locale set in Indonesia that you won’t want to miss, especially if you’re one for the beach. Also on our radar are new properties that are opening up in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Phnom Penh and Tokyo.
Excited? Here are 7 new hotels in Singapore and around Asia to look out for in 2022:
(Hero image: Cap Koroso; Featured image credit: Conrad Shanghai)
voco Orchard Singapore will revamp the space that Hilton Singapore once occupied. Dressed in a bright, comfortable colour palette, the 423-room hotel promises a memorable stay, complete with localised guest experiences inspired by the hotel’s heritage that pay homage to the history of the area. Opus Bar & Grill, il Cielo, D9 Cakery and Iggy’s will continue to operate within.
Hilton Singapore Orchard, however, will take over the current Mandarin Orchard Singapore. Here, the rooms and suites have been fashioned with a botanical theme, an ode to Singapore’s Garden City reputation. Besides two 24-hour fitness centres and an outdoor pool, the hotel will also see a newly established Executive Lounge for guests to enjoy.
Hilton Singapore Orchard is set to open in March 2022.
Conrad Shanghai marks Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ debut in the bustling metropolis, set right in the heart of People’s Square. Here, guests will find a towering 66-floor building that offers unparalleled views of the East Nanjing Road commercial street, the Bund, and Pudong’s iconic skyline. Apart from 728 spacious guest rooms, the luxury hotel will also be home to 60 expansive luxury suites, all outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that help to frame the city’s hypnotic views.
Intelligent, functional, design-driven hotels are part of the TRIBE identity, and this year, they’ll be venturing into Southeast Asia with a 260-room hotel in Phnom Penh Post Office Square. The Cambodian establishment is said to bring a bold design edit to the city’s hotel scene, and is set to add a unique restaurant concept, an urban social hub, a workout atelier, and an outdoor saltwater pool overlooking the Mekong River.
TRIBE Phnom Penh Post Office Square is set to open in April 2022.
You can be sure that Cap Karoso is high on our lists of resorts to head to this year. The Indonesian luxury resort is home to 47 rooms and 20 villas, each one fashioned as a celebration of Sumbanese culture and tropical leisure. The design elements are everything you’d image a tropical paradise to be: Ikat-inspired wooden panels, handmade ceramics, and furnishings of bamboo, rattan, and teak — it really doesn’t get any better than this.
Cap Karoso is set to open at the end of 2022.
The Luma Hotel, the first creative design hotel in North Borneo, is the place you’ll want to head to if you love the verdant landscape of Kota Kinabalu. The environmentally conscious 115-room hotel is set to open in the first half of 2022, complete with an urban design approach that draws inspiration from its abundant natural surroundings.
After a stellar debut of the first Japanese EDITION hotel with The Tokyo EDITION, Toranomon in late 2020, the brand is strengthening its position in the bustling Japanese capital with a second EDITION hotel, this time in Ginza, just off Chuo Street. The upscale establishment will provide 86 guestrooms and suites, three F&B destinations including a rooftop bar, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness centre.
The Tokyo EDITION, Ginza was set to open in late 2021, but the opening has been pushed to an unconfirmed time frame this year.