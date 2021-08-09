Following a S$45million overhaul, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay has completed its transformation into Singapore’s first ‘Garden-in-a-Hotel’. The property owned by Pan Pacific Hotels Group is now one of the country’s most ecologically focused and innovative hotels.

According to Melvin Lim, General Manager of the property, the hotel lives up to the name of the Parkroyal Collection. The hospitality brand was created to champion sustainability and living responsibly, promoting iconic architecture and design, whilst embracing wellness and lifestyle. These elements are what Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay is slated to offer its guests.

Welcoming Design

Some of the key attributes of the property following its extensive refurbishment includes a large indoor skylit Atrium. Reportedly Southeast Asia’s largest, the 21-storey-tall architectural design exudes a sense of urban grandeur, and the uninhibited originality of neo-futuristic Architect John Portman.

Orchidea, the suspended floral sculpture in the Atrium, was installed in 1986 by the famed American Wire Sculptor Richard Lippold. Some liken the design to a windfall of coins falling into cupped hands, signifying the hotel’s prosperity. The 13-metre-tall green wall at the lobby by FDAT, with its cloud and mountain abstracts, is evocative of a traditional Chinese landscape painting.

The lobby is home to two larger-than-life-sized sandalwood sculptures of ancient Chinese philosophers Li Bai and Confucius. These sculptures hark back to the ’80s and are the works of Taiwan’s renowned contemporary Sculptor Ju Ming.

The skyline of Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay boasts a collection of spaces, including the Collection Club Lounge, Skyline Bar and The Green Space. This multi-functional open space overlooking the city skyline and Marina Bay, which has been made popular by outdoor yoga enthusiasts. The property also boasts a 25-metre mineral water swimming pool that glows with 1,380 fibre optic lights at night.

Focus On Sustainability And Wellness

The property’s iconic structure was preserved during its nine-month-long transformation. This alone, prevented more than 51,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide from being produced during construction. It is equivalent to cutting down 8.7 million trees or destroying an area larger than all of the nature reserves in Singapore.

The hotel is also home to over 2,400 plants, trees, shrubs, and groundcover from more than 60 varieties of flora. The overall landscape design integrates the plants into the hotel interior, creating the distinct impression of a layered, verdant forest. Take a stroll along the Skybridge and experience a walk above the forest canopy, flanked by pavilions allude to the imagery of birds’ nests ensconced in the treetops.

Additionally, the hotel boasts its own urban farm consisting over 60 varieties of fruit, vegetables, herbs, and edible flowers. This unique farm, helps form the backbone of the farm-to-table concept at the hotel’s restaurants, bars, and spa.

(Images: Pan Pacific Hotels)