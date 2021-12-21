Perfect Staycations At Resorts World Sentosa For A Quick Getaway

Discover Singapore’s exciting attractions at your own leisure with Resorts World Sentosa, where opulent hotel stays await amid culinary thrills and entertaining experiences.

It’s time to stop dreaming about the perfect vacation and start planning it. Resorts World Sentosa is ready to cater to vaccinated travellers no matter the occasion. Get ready to relax and recharge, plan an adventure with friends over a weekend, bond with family in the great outdoors or indulge in a romantic getaway with that special someone. It is time to take a look at four exceptional hotels with unique charm, near exciting attractions, and life-changing encounters.

Beach Villas

Beach Villas is an idyllic retreat located on the western tip of Resorts World Sentosa. It is the perfect location to retreat to for a special occasion, well-earned break or a honeymoon. Beach Villas consists of an exquisite series of secluded tropical sanctuaries that will leave you feeling transported to paradise. The serene setting offers spectacular views to meditate on nature or watch sunsets alongside luxurious comforts to leave you feeling rejuvenated. Guests may also enjoy taking a dip or lazing at an impressive free-form swimming pool.

One-bedroom Villas allow guests to bask in an exclusive Jacuzzi. Meanwhile, two-bedroom Villas and above provide guests with a private lap pool for a relaxing late-night swim to ready you for a restful night of sleep. All guests may enjoy the round-the-clock Butler service, where Singaporean hospitality shines bright on a world-class stage.

In terms of entertainment opportunities, Beach Villas is a walking distance from Adventure Cove Waterpark, home to Southeast Asia’s first hydro-magnetic coaster – the Riptide Rocket. Thrill-seekers are sure to enjoy the generous array of splashy rides. Mellow holidaymakers may appreciate the Rainbow Reef, which invites visitors to snorkel with 20,000 friendly tropical fish as they play hide-and-seek with the colourful reef.

Animal lovers will love venturing to Dolphin Island to get close and personal with playful Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins. A range of programmes educate and inspire, should you choose to stay on land or in the water.

Ocean Suites

Indulge in a surreal underwater experience at Ocean Suites. Exclusivity is the name of the game, with each of these 11 suites thoughtfully designed like a two-storey townhouse to offer guests the best of both land and sea.

The upper level consists of an open living area that leads onto an outdoor patio and Jacuzzi, perfect for soaking up the sun. Meanwhile, the lower level boasts dreamy underwater views of over 40,000 marine fishes from the comfort and privacy of the luxury suite. The hypnotic immersion promises to delight children and adults alike. As little as five minutes spent viewing an aquarium aids in reducing stress, anxiety and lowering blood pressure while improving sleep. Feel like mermaid royalty as you luxuriate in a sunken Jacuzzi bathtub located next to the Open Ocean Habitat viewing window, soaking in the ambience of the unique experience.

Ocean Suites is a hidden gem of the world’s second-largest aquarium, S.E.A. Aquarium. Guests can look forward to enjoying five-star comfort while meditating on spectacular views throughout this underwater haven. Be sure to complete the marine experience with a trip to the nearby S.E.A. Aquarium, home to more than 100,000 marine animals of over 1,000 species across 45 different habitats.

Hotel Michael

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect retreat for a relaxing weekend staycation, consider Hotel Michael at Resorts World Sentosa. The charming hotel delivers satisfaction in a comfortable setting with world-class hospitality. Built as a tribute to one of America’s celebrated contemporary architects, Michael Graves, Hotel Michael is a delightful setting for art lovers. The hotel boasts spacious rooms and bathrooms with an art gallery-like atmosphere, thoughtfully flourished with mural-adorned walls and creative furnishings that capture the designer’s signature elegance.

Guests can look forward to indulging in a relaxing dip at Hotel Michael’s stunning free form pool or enjoying a moment of Zen on one of the many poolside deckchairs. Dining options include TungLok Heen, an enticing pavilion for food lovers who appreciate traditional, authentic Chinese cuisine.

Hotel Michael benefits from a convenient location near an assortment of attractions, including S.E.A. Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore. Universal Studios Singapore is Southeast Asia’s first and only Universal Studios theme park where you can experience cutting-edge rides, shows, and attractions based on your favourite blockbuster films and television series.

Equarius Hotel

The Equarius Hotel sits at the southernmost tip of continental Asia, nestled along the fringe of tropical rainforests in Sentosa. The ideal getaway spot for nature lovers and families, the Equarius Hotel enjoys proximity to hiking trails as well as the island’s many attractions like Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium. Equarius Hotel also caters to meetings and events, with a second floor devoted to spaces suitable for every function.

Take a deep breath and enjoy a cup of coffee as you drink in stunning panoramic views of either forest or sea from the balcony of a spacious deluxe room or suite. An airy setting well-suited to relaxation, you are sure to enjoy a good night’s rest on a luxurious exclusive Serta mattress paired with Egyptian cotton sheets with no less than a 400-thread count. Spacious bathrooms define decadence with a double vanity for his and her, a large bathtub, and a separate rain-shower chamber to cool off under after a refreshing adventure in the great outdoors.

Give in to wanderlust and indulge in making your travel fantasies a reality with Resorts World Sentosa today.

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.