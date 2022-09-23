If you’re planning a ski trip this coming winter, you’re in luck. Six Senses is set to debut its first Swiss property this coming December, just in time for the slopes.

Six Senses Crans-Montana, which will operate year-round, is set to offer ski-in/ski-out access from its privileged location just above the main Crans gondola, and is one of the few resorts where guests won’t have to rent a car; they simply have to catch the two-hour train from Geneva Airport to Sierre and hop on the funicular.

Here, the idyllic locale is home to 45 terrace rooms, one- and three-bedroom suites. The bay windows and private terraces offer views of unparalleled views that span the Valais valley, from the Swiss Matterhorn to the French Mont Blanc massif.

Deluxe Terrace Room

Indoor pool and relaxation area

Guests are invited to refuel after a long day of skiing at any of the two in-house dining establishments. The main restaurant, Byakko, will serve Japanese cuisine such as Hoba Miso and sushi, while the all-day dining joint, Wild Cabin brasserie, will dish out a menu of classic Swiss plates with a twist.

Of course, the Six Senses Spa is a must-visit here. Apart from a stunning indoor pool overlooking the frosty surroundings, guests can make use of the second rooftop pool, a steam room, a jacuzzi and cold water pool too. That isn’t all – the 2,000-sqm spa also comes with nine treatment rooms, an innovative Stretch Pod, state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a yoga studio as well.

While you’re not enjoying your time on the slopes or at Six Senses Crans-Montana’s very own open-air cinema, other sporting activities such as paragliding, mountaineering and water skiing on Lake Crans will also be made available to hotel guests during the winter season, making for a vacation that they’ll be hard pressed to forget soon.

Find out more here.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore