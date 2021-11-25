Rooms With A View: 6 Instagram Worthy Staycations In Singapore

With the recent VTL announcements, we can all pack our bags and start travelling again.

However with the spectre of COVID-19 still looming, some of us are a little wary about heading overseas. Fortunately, for those looking for a break, a staycation is the next best thing. Better yet, if it comes with an awesome view.

For many, a staycation is an escape from the humdrum of life, but it’s hard to truly unwind if all you can see out of your hotel is well, nothing.

If it’s sky-high sights you seek, you’ve come to the right place. Singapore is, after all, one of the most beautiful metropolitan cities around, what with its intriguing mix of greenery and futuristic structures. If it’s both you want to see, there are hotels in this list (besides the obvious Marina Bay Sands) that offer panoramic views of the city which are perfect for the ‘gram — or any special occasion, really.

For a properly different setting altogether, head to the tropical paradise that is Sentosa. The island’s many hotels offer rooms that showcase a different side of Singapore’s beauty. Here, you’ll be able to ditch the energy of the city for more laid-back sights of the beach, never-ending waters, and lush greenery.

Ready for a brag-worthy staycation? So are we.

Here are the hotels with the best views in Singapore:

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Its location in the heart of Singapore’s Marina Bay should be a big enough hint as to the type of views you can expect here. Now a staycation favourite amongst locals, The Ritz-Carlton Millenia, is a 32-storey property that’s generous with panoramic views. The Deluxe Marina room, for example, is a 51-square-metre option that overlooks Marina Bay and its many landmarks, including Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum.

For an even more unforgettable experience, book the Premier Suite. It’s the only room type within the property that has bathroom windows that look out to the Singapore Flyer. Talk about a fresh way of experiencing one of Singapore’s most iconic destinations.

Rates: From S$553

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Marina Bay 7, Raffles Ave, 039799; +65 6337 8888

Book here

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

JW Marriott Singapore at South Beach isn’t just an architectural gem on the outside, it has plenty more beauty to give from within its contemporary-chic rooms too. Its 634 premier rooms all boast floor-to-ceiling windows — good news for those who want to take in the panoramic views of Singapore’s skyline on it’s famously comfortable “floating” beds.

When it comes time for some well-deserved R&R, head to the sky garden or one of its pools for Instagram-approved views and delicious cocktails.

Rates: Upon request

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road, Nicoll Hwy, Access Via, 189763; +65 6818 1888

Book here

W Singapore Sentosa Cove

With 24 sea- and marina-facing guestrooms, W Sentosa promises plenty of good views and good vibes. If you can’t decide, we suggest the aptly named Spectacular Room, which promises stunning views of the South China Sea all day.

If it’s a more tropical staycation you want, the Wonderful Room is equally Instagrammable with views of the island’s lush greenery that’s beautifully framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. Otherwise, pretend you’re in one of Italy’s many idyllic marinas with the Marvellous Suite, which sees an expansive balcony that brings in views of the many luxurious yachts docked in the vicinity.

Rates: From S$634

W Singapore Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, 098374; +65 6808 7288



Book here

Andaz Singapore

Another hotel happy to oblige all-day views of Singapore’s stunning skyline is Andaz Singapore. The fairly new establishment near the trendy Kampong Glam neighbourhood sees plenty of chic and cosy guestrooms that offer views of Singapore’s icons, the Marina Bay area, and beyond. The Large Suite King’s living room is one of the best vantage spots to be at come sunset, and we guarantee you’ll see your city in a whole new light after.

Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354; +65 6408 1234

Book here

Capella Singapore

If 30 acres of lush greenery isn’t enough to tempt you, perhaps the expansive views of the glistening waters will. The five-star establishment in Sentosa combines colonial charm with modern sophistication, and its legion of rooms, suites, villas, and manors offer sea or garden views depending on your preference.

For the ultimate indulgence, choose the Contemporary Manor, which offers beautiful views of the garden from the lap pool. Otherwise, the Sentosa Suite is just as delightful, and comes with a spacious balcony and sun bed from which you can enjoy views of the waters from.

Rates: From S$1,050

Capella Singapore, 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, 098297; +65 6377 8888

Book here

Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

With 15 acres of lush gardens within its vicinity, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore is a welcomed respite from the busy shopping street just down the road. To truly soak in the atmosphere though, head to one of its rooms. The Garden Wing Deluxe City, for example, has a balcony that’s generous with views of the city and its surrounding greenery — the perfect spot for coffee, breakfast, and some tropical breeze in the morning.

Rates: From S$320/night

Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350; +65 6737 3644

Book here

Note: JW Marriott Singapore and The Ritz Carlton Millenia Singapore are temporarily closed as ‘Stay Home Notice Facilities’.