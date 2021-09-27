Our brands
Sweet Escape: Shangri-La And Häagen-Dazs Launch An Ice-Cream-Themed Staycation
Sweet Escape: Shangri-La And Häagen-Dazs Launch An Ice-Cream-Themed Staycation

By: Richard Augustin, Sep 27 2021 5:00 pm

Got a sweet tooth? Love ice-cream? Well, this indulgent ice-cream-themed staycation is probably what you’re looking for. Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Singapore and Häagen-Dazs have teamed up to provide guests the ultimate ice-cream holiday.

Both brands have come together to create Singapore’s first ice-cream-themed staycation. Promoted as the coolest staycation on the island, the package offers local holiday-goers a sweet escape from the everyday with a treat-filled getaway.

Hosted at Shangri-La Singapore Orchard and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, the stays are available from 1 October to 18 November. If you’re wondering what this ice-cream-themed staycation is slated to offer, well here’s a quick rundown.

Sweet Indulgent Treats

In addition to staying in an ice-cream-themed room (perfect for Instagrammable moments), guests also get exclusive Häagen-Dazs merchandise. This includes a cushion, teddy bear, bath bomb, face mask, coaster set, picnic mat and cooler bag.

Each room also comes with a personal mini-freezer stocked with Häagen-Dazs pints, stickbars and mini cups. They also get a specially curated dessert featuring classic Häagen-Dazs flavours. There’s also a S$20 voucher to indulge an ice cream creation at the nearest Häagen-Dazs Shop.

Each property has also lined-up their own little ‘treats’ during the Häagen-Dazs Staycation.

Indulge in a refreshing dip outdoors or indulge in a soothing bath with a custom strawberry and vanilla flavoured Häagen-Dazs bath bomb at Shangri-La Singapore. The property located at Orange Grove Road is also dishing up an exclusive Shangri-La x Häagen-Dazs Delight Sandwich for its guests at The Line to end the day on a sweet note.

Häagen-Dazs Staycation guests checking into Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, will get complimentary poolside serving of the Signature Rasa Sentosa X Häagen-Dazs Indulgence Sphere dessert featuring a Häagen-Dazs twist.

Each set features a ruby chocolate sphere and pour over Valrhona Chocolate Raspberry Ganache. Crack open to unveil generous scoops Coffee, Belgian Chocolate, Vanilla and Caramel Biscuit and Cream ice-cream. The dessert is also available to other resort guests at S$28++.

Packages for the Shangri-La and Häagen-Dazs ice-cream-themed staycation are priced from S$499 to S$599 (2 day 1 night inclusive of complimentary breakfast for two). Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa also has a 3 day 2 night package priced at S$1088. Bookings can be made here.

(Images: Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts)

written by.
Richard Augustin
Former chef turned writer; Richard has tip-toed around the publishing industry for two decades. When not busy chasing deadlines, you can still find him experimenting with recipes in the kitchen.
