The Clan Hotel tells a tale of heritage. It encompasses and relives the rich history of clan associations, a place where settlers sought comfort and called home.

More than just another boutique hotel, its vision is deeply rooted in Asian values. To emphasise their connection to heritage, The Clan Hotel partners with an assembly of local craftsmen who each embody the community spirit. These homegrown artisans are quintessential to the identity of the hotel, creating impeccable spaces and experiences for its guests.

This partnership-deemed The Clan Collective- is a programme and network comprising of local craftsmen, artists and influential figures who are widely regarded as keepers of Singapore’s culture and heritage.

HOW YOU DRESS INFLUENCES HOW YOU ACT

Upon entering The Clan Hotel culture has already greeted you at the door. Hotel staff are dressed head to toe in uniforms designed and created by one of The Clan Collective’s profiles, Chong Han San.

The founder of local boutique, ‘Q Menswear’ located along the streets of Telok Ayer, has spent 20 years as a fashion designer and 15 more specialising in bespoke menswear. Han San is one of the nation’s most acclaimed designers, and firmly believes that his craft has the ability to impact another person’s life.

20 unique designs were tailored to fit and masterfully stitched by Han San and his team of tailors for The Clan Hotel. All the uniforms are diverse, approachable, and finished with a dash of oriental flair— a nod to Han’s experiences during his journey as an entrepreneur.

MANY PARTS FORM A SINGLE COHESIVE STORY

The lobby of the hotel is adorned by floor to ceiling structures covered in heritage artefacts. Your eyes are bound to linger on ‘The Pact’, a structural art piece cascading from the ceiling, curated by Master Artist, Grace Tan.

With roots in fashion design, Grace is a multi-disciplinary artist. Her pure and passionate energy is unlocked when it comes to art, and her love for material shapes her creative practice. She is intrigued by the origins, heritage, and cultural significance that have to come together in order to breathe meaning into a piece of art.

She was inspired by her own ‘community’ story during her earlier development stages for ‘The Pact’. The phrase ‘stronger together’ on Clan Hotel’s manifesto reminded her of her true friendship with Stephanie Fong, founder of FOST Gallery and long-time gallerist of Grace. It was Stephanie’s encouragement that pushed Grace’s creative exploration. Drawing from her own personal experience, she translated the abstract concept of ‘community’ into something tangible.

‘The Pact’ is inspired by a paper-folding technique called the Golden Venture. This geometric origami technique was birthed from a group of Chinese migrants who found themselves in foreign land, quite similarly to the migrants who settled in the Telok Ayer district.

It is more than a lobby focal point. It is an apt metaphor for the coming together of communities in a beautiful medley.

TIME-HONOURED CULTURE BEYOND TASTE

At The Clan Hotel, meals are more than an alleviation of hunger pangs. Dr Leslie Tay is no stranger to the foodie community, and is well-known for his blog, ieatishootipost. He has come a long way from his persistent journey to find the best hawker dishes across the island, as he now sits on Singapore’s Hawker Centre 3.0 committee.

Spending more than 15 years documenting his favourite hawker dishes, Dr Leslie now spearheads efforts to safeguard homegrown hawker culture. Working together to bring a time-honoured culture beyond taste to guests at the Clan Hotel, Dr Leslie gathers some of these indigenous hawker heroes in creation of The Clan Daily Special.

It consists of a delectable spread of local hawker dishes including charcoal grilled satay, traditional nasi lemak, and local favourites such as fishball noodles and laksa. The meal is a reminder of how hawkers spend their whole lives perfecting a single recipe, and that is the craftmanship that makes them unique.

This culinary journey brought to life by The Clan Collective represents the diversity of Singapore’s culture, with each curated dish bringing guests a taste of nostalgia-complete with metal tiffin carriers-for an added homely touch.

BROTHER’S FIRST, PARTNERS SECOND

Similarly it is the sense of familiarity that designer turned entrepreneur Ivan Yeo is determined to recreate. Head chef and co-founder of The 1925 Brewing Co. together with his brother E.K and uncle, their business is steeped in heritage.

The year 1925 is a tribute to the year his late grandfather was born, and the bar’s signature beer such as the Yellow Van Pale Ale is inspired by the van he used to drive. From ingredients to labels, many of Ivan’s creations are influenced by his Teochew roots.

Their business is also run on the key principle: Brother’s first, partners second. Their aim is to inspire a familial sense of belonging by meticulously crafting every note, and they have managed to achieve it with The Orient Brew.

Concocted with familiar notes of white chrysanthemum-an ingredient used to brew herbal teas in almost every Chinese dialect group in Singapore- The Orient Brew encapsulates a taste of Chinese tradition. It is pleasing to both who know it well and serves as an introduction to something new for those who don’t.

For both E.K and Ivan, The Orient Brew is equivalent to their weekend family potlucks which they hold close to heart. It is a casual drink that like-minded individuals can gather and indulge over spirited conversations.

With The Clan Collective, The Clan Hotel becomes more than just a fleeting visit. It is a place where one can feel connected to the heritage around the area and reconnect with their roots.

