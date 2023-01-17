We don’t have that many days of paid time off in a year, so we’re making the most out of our time in Singapore by going on staycation. Where to spend your time, you ask? We’re eyeing The Serangoon House, a new independent boutique hotel that’s located in the Singapore’s most vibrant ethnic district, Little India.

While The Serangoon House is owned by The Garcha Group, it is also a Tribute Portfolio brand, which, for the uninitiated, is part of the Marriott International family. Yes, this means it’s also tied to Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel chain’s award-winning loyalty program that’s responsible for all your point collection and usage needs.

“We are thrilled for the Serangoon House to be become part of Tribute Portfolio,” says Ms. Harpreet Bedi, CEO of The Garcha Group. “We take pride in being the first in Singapore to be able to accommodate up to six guests in a room for travellers from around the world. We look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for the modern traveller seeking local experiences at the characterful The Serangoon House.”









The 90-key locale welcomes guests to its cosy enclave with custom-made porcelain chandeliers, green and white marble mosaic flooring with scenes from colonial India on exclusive De Gournay wallpaper, and velvet banquette seats. Each of the rooms will also house bespoke double-tiered canopy beds for a touch of old world luxury. Those feeling peckish can also head to GupShup, which is set to feature Indian dining street food from all regions of the country.

Looking to explore the neighbourhood? The Little India neighbourhood is perfect for holidaymakers to discover as it’s peppered with spice shops, jewellery stores, saree specialists, flower vendors, trendy cafes and hip watering holes.

Learn more about The Serangoon House here.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore