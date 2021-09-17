Hyatt’s The Unbound Collection, provides guests the opportunity to discover unique experiences during their travels. Its proving its relevance even more so now in our post-pandemic existence.

Let’s face it for nearly two years, the world has experienced things a lot differently. Travelling for some has been virtually off the table during the health crisis. Now with travel bubbles slowly opening and borders reopening again, there’s hope on the horizon to finally satisfy that travel itch.

Those who want to pack their bags and get back on the jet set trail will want to check out The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. A portfolio of independent, premium hotel properties, each are catered towards providing guests with thought-provoking environments to inspire memorable collectible moments for guests.

Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design, or an award-winning dining experience, each hotel in The Unbound Collection are geared towards satisfying guests who are looking for sophisticated yet unscripted experiences when they travel.

Story-Worthy Travel Experiences

The collection of properties offers their own distinct narrative and creates novel, story-worthy experiences for guests. Whether it’s a historic gem in the heart of Paris, an architectural masterpiece amid tranquil mountains near the Great Wall of China or a mid-century modern marvel on the edge of Miami Beach, each property has something lined up to inspire guests to discover, learn and experience cultures and places in that locale.

“Today’s luxury travellers value authenticity and original, personalised experiences, explains Stephen Ho, President, Growth & Operations, Hyatt Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific. “Now, more than ever, travellers also want to support unique and independent hotels that are woven into the history or cultural fabric of the destination.”

The Unbound Collection was first introduced in 2016. It was created specifically for worldly, independent-minded guests who seek rare and unmatched experiences. Thus far adventurous couples, well-travelled connoisseurs and multi-generational families are just some of the guest profiles that will appreciate the brand’s one-of-a-kind hotels.

To find out more we speak to Ho, to discover what The Unbound Collection has lined-up in the near future.

What defines or exemplifies a hotel within The Unbound Collection?

Each hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio is truly extraordinary with a unique story, from old palaces in Europe to modern marvels in Mainland China. With more than 25 hotels in operation, the brand has significantly expanded its luxury portfolio across the world since it was launched just five years ago.

What have been the recent additions to the brand’s global footprint?

Presently we have Commune by the Great Wall, which is situated near one of China’s most celebrated UNESCO World Heritage sites. Flanked by tranquil mountain views and breath-taking nature, the award-winning resort was originally designed by 12 renowned architects in Asia. Located within 75 minutes by car from Beijing city centre and Beijing Capital International Airport, the resort has been particularly popular with urban dwellers who seek an unforgettable journey of discovery that is off the well-trodden path.

In Nanjing, Grand WUJI Hotel offers guests a revitalizing sanctuary inspired by personal wellbeing and traditional Chinese medicinal culture. The interiors impart oriental Zen minimalism with natural woods, textured stone and a soothing earthen colour palette while the hotel’s four restaurants serve balanced, seasonal menus using nourishing ingredients. Most rooms also feature a ‘health corner’ with a Chinese-style daybed for tea and meditation.

Located in an elegant seaside Basque town, Hôtel du Palais Biarritz is the only hotel recognized as “Palace de France” on the French Atlantic Coast. First built in 1854 by Napoleon III for his wife Eugénie de Montijo, the historic hotel is decorated with unique furnishings and rare paintings.

In London, The Great Scotland Yard Hotel is set in a storied landmark – the Metropolitan Police’s former headquarters – and within close proximity to the main attractions of London’s West End, from world-class shopping and dining destinations to cultural hotspots.

The pandemic has put a strangle hold on travel. Do you expect to see increased demand especially for unique travel experiences such as what the Collection is able to provide?

With the pandemic, guests have greater expectations than before for health and safety. At the same time, we see an increase in demand for bespoke experiences and intimate getaways with fewer crowds. The hotels within The Unbound Collection offer our guests a good mix of hotels in secluded destinations, locations surrounded by pristine natures as well as others that are in vibrant city centres to cater to different interests and occasions. We believe that The Unbound Collection is well positioned to capture the increased demand for unique and authentic experiences when travel returns.

These properties are nestled within key attractions. Do the properties collaborate or engage with local stakeholders to help curate additional experiences such as tours for its guests?

Yes, the hotels work with different partners in their respective destinations to curate unique experiences that offer our guests a sense of place and lasting memories. For instance, Jinmao Hotel Lijiang in Yunnan Province has an intangible cultural heritage workshop within the resort’s site that is organized by the hotel and Baisha Naxi Embroidery Cultural Center.

Here, guests can learn more about the local Naxi community through interactive programs such as Dongba Pictograph Cultural Exploration and Ethnic Hand Embroidery Experience. Additionally, The Langbo in Chengdu has collaborated with a local tourism college to offers guests a traditional Tang Dynasty tea ceremony in the comfort of the hotel’s Living Room.

A nod to the city’s storied history as China’s principal tea production and trading centre during the Tang Dynasty, this activity showcases Chengdu’s renowned tea-drinking culture.

There are already 25 properties opened so far, can you reveal what else is in the pipeline?

Over the next few years, we will be adding several new properties in Asia and Europe to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt portfolio, including Hotel La Compañia in Panama City and Grand Hansa Hotel in Helsinki, Finland.

In Mainland China where we currently operate six hotels under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, we will be introducing at least four new properties under the brand in popular destinations such as Shanghai, Hangzhou, Jingdezhen, and Guiyang by 2026. We announced earlier this year “Tian An 1000 Trees” in Shanghai which will be our first Unbound Collection hotel in the city.

The hotel will be part of a unique commercial complex along the Suzhou River and adjacent to the M50 art district. Designed by world-renowned Heatherwick Studio, the complex will have a distinct look with 1,000 trees growing all over it, hence its name “Tian An 1000 Trees” to reflect its garden-like exterior.

We are excited to open next year our first Unbound Collection by Hyatt hotel in Japan. The 120-room hotel at the Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka, Japan will be located in a historic racing circuit with unsurpassed views of Mount Fuji.

Offering an unconventional experience for travellers and motorsports enthusiasts, the hotel will be an integral part of a motorsports-themed entertainment area with Fuji Speedway at its core, notably housing a Motorsports Museum showcasing the historic significance of Fuji Speedway, with rare items on display such as historic automobiles and other museum-worthy collections for an experience to remember.

Find out more about The Unbound Collection by Hyatt here.

(Images: Hyatt Hotels; featured image: Hôtel du Palais Biarritz)