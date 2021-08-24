Here are some unique concierge services which you probably never knew existed!
The best part about travelling is that it not only offers a pleasant change of scenery but also makes us feel as if we are on our own adventure. Every travel story is laced with its own set of ebbs and flows, and that is what makes it so unique. But wouldn’t it be better to have reliable help for arduous and monotonous tasks during your trip? Wouldn’t your travel be more enjoyable without you being worried about transportation and other unexpected issues?
Enter concierge services provided by hotels. A concierge makes sure that the guest’s needs are being fulfilled. Besides providing basic services like making transportation arrangements, suggesting places to visit and keeping the guests safe, some concierge services are dedicated towards providing assistance in many unique domains.
Here are some amazing concierge services offered by hotels around the world.
(Main and Feature image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)
A vinyl concierge’s prime responsibility is to whip up the perfect treat for your ears — by creating a personal playlist or selecting records based on your tastes and interests. They will also book concert tickets for you and curate a record collection along with overseeing concert preparations and arranging film screening at the hotel. In short, this type of concierge knows how to design the perfect haven for music enthusiasts and dedicates its services towards making your stay a melodious affair.
Confused on how to get the dream pair of sneakers that will complement your outfit? Fret not. A sneaker concierge will help you out in resolving this dilemma. This unique concierge service ensures that you get your hands on any pair of sneakers, no matter how conventional or exclusive. They have a solid network of sneaker dealers, stores and cosigned shops to make sure that your favourite pair of shoes reach your doorstep without any delay.
This concierge not only explains the different types of wines the guests can choose from but also plans wine tours and tasting sessions, recommends restaurants, spas and other wineries to visit. They actively engage with visitors to gauge their preferences and provide services to personalise their experience. This type of concierge service will be helpful especially when your travel itinerary includes stops at wineries and you are looking to learn more about this beverage. They can also help you score some exclusive and well-aged wine bottles.
Want to sweep the love of your life off their feet? Hire a proposal concierge service to help you out. This concierge will go out of their way to create a bespoke proposal that will be etched in your and your partner’s memory for years. The theme and setting will be curated keeping in mind your personalities. From arranging the outfit for your partner to scouting the perfect location and uploading real-time pictures on your social media accounts — you can rely on this unique concierge service to make your day super-special.
A soap concierge service is a fairly new concept. What is the job of this concierge, you ask? If you hire a soap concierge, they will bring to you the local and best quality soaps from which you can choose your favourite. There will be a variety of hues and fragrances offered to you as options. Once you have picked the ones to your liking, the concierge will make sure you leave with the quantity you wanted.
Intrigued by horror movies? If your answer is in the affirmative then this is one of those unique concierge services that will definitely entice you. Some of the responsibilities of a paranormal concierge include guiding the guests through haunted properties, planning ghost tours and organising sessions where, apparently, a communication with the dead is established.
Star-gazing enthusiasts, lo and behold, a constellation concierge is here to make your nights even more beautiful. Armed with their team of experts and advanced gadgetry, a constellation concierge takes you out on tours and makes sure that you never miss out on viewing major constellations and planets. Their responsibility: to make the night sky memorable for you.
InThis is one of those concierge services that redefine luxury and provides you access to a relaxing environment. An apothecary concierge makes customised blends of beauty and spa products for the guests’ use. They also provide consultation, after which you can choose ingredients from the apothecary and include them in your personal wellness regimen.
If you want to experience an adrenaline rush then choose to hire an adventure concierge who will guide you through everything. From preparing you for adventurous pursuits like skiing, biking, hiking to recommending you top spots for your chosen activity, they take care of every hassle that comes along the way. An adventure concierge also ensures your well-being and safety during these adventures.