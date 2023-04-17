voco Orchard Singapore: Come For The Club Lounge, Stay For The Club Lounge

The food’s pretty awesome, and the rooms meet world class hospitality standards. It was one of the most anticipated hotel openings in 2022.

But what the Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) and voco have also done extremely well in their iconic voco Orchard Singapore hotel is to offer a Club Lounge experience unlike any other, combining exclusive, impeccable service with truly unique lifestyle experiences. It’s popular among staycationers for its well-equipped Fitness Centre and the level of pampering you get at their world-class Spa. Local foodies would also often visit voco Orchard Singapore to partake in sumptuous fare at voco’s restaurants il Cielo and Opus Bar & Grill.

The Rooms

But what truly defines the luxury, exclusivity and world-class facilities of the voco experience is its recently refreshed Club Lounge, and the Deluxe Rooms with Club Access associated with it.

To qualify for access to the Club Lounge, guests simply have to book a stay at one of three Deluxe Rooms with Club Access. The three variations of the Deluxe Rooms with Club Access, spread across the 20th to 22nd floors of voco Orchard Singapore are the 32 sqm King Deluxe Club Access, the 32 sqm Twin Deluxe Club Access and the 37 sqm King Premium Club Balcony.

The rooms are true to the voco experience with calming colour palettes incorporating voco’s signature pink and soothing greys paired with floor-to-ceiling windows that offers panoramas of Orchard Road. Each room is equipped with necessities for work and play, so whether it’s a getaway to finish that new business plan, write that novel or simply to enjoy a staycation with a paramour, you’ll have the high-speed Wi-Fi, smart televisions, coffee, tea, USB ports and general creature comforts to fulfil your needs.

The Club Lounge

But sometimes, you need to get out of the hotel room to enjoy more spacious surroundings, and for that, voco has its refurbished Club Lounge. As mention above, the Club Lounge is accessible from 7am to 9pm to guests who have booked the Deluxe Room with Club Access stays. The Club Lounge is a modern minimalist haven for peace and solitary, its walls adorned with captivating black-and-white photography, and its shelves stocked with luxury magazines and decorative ceramics and plants. It also provides complimentary Wi-Fi, plug points, televisions for news updates and coffee table books, ensuring the space meets the needs of every modern traveller.

voco is also elevating its Club Lounge experience by organizing brand experiences with partners, where guests can engage with some of their favourite brands in an deeply personal manner.

Most recently, they held a gin masterclass in partnership with pioneering local brand Tanglin Gin – Singapore’s first gin distillery. The 45-minute voco Club Lounge Gin Appreciation Masterclass was led by Mr. Farhan Samad, APAC Brand Ambassador of Tanglin Gin, who taught guests how to identify flavours and botanicals. Future collaborations include athletic apparel powerhouse lululemon (as it is, guests can borrow yoga mats by lululemon from concierge) as well as with local non-alcoholic spirit brand, Melati Drinks. it adds a dimension of fun and novelty that sets the Club Lounge apart from other hotels in the area.

The Club Lounge also offers some decadent selections of food, with breakfast on offer from 6:30am to 10:30am, Afternoon Tea from 2:30pm to 5:00pm, Evening Cocktails from 5:30pm to 7:30pm and all-day canapes specially curated by an in-house chef.

In celebration of the refreshed Deluxe Club Rooms, the hotel is also launching a limited-time-only ‘Airport Transfer on Us’ package from now until 31 May 2023.

Our Verdict

Ultimately, the big question is: Is the Club Lounge worth paying extra for the Deluxe Rooms?

The simple answer is yes. For those who need that break away from more familiar environs will find that the Deluxe Rooms with Club Access stays offer enough in the way of impeccable service, exclusivity and novelty to warrant a stay. The Club Lounge is the perfect facilitator of contemplation and/or conversation. The rooms themselves don’t offer much over the standard rooms, other than a higher vantage for that amazing Orchard Road skyline view. Book it when you need to host a business meeting, or want to get things done without distraction.

To book a stay, visit https://www.ihg.com/voco/hotels/us/en/singapore/sinor/hoteldetail