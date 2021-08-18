When borders reopen again, the Banyan Tree Escape Buahan should be on your list if you’re visiting Bali.

The pandemic has upended our lives in many ways. One of which is our ability to travel. With borders still shut, travellers and jetsetters have been resigned to staying at home. But as soon as borders reopen again, rest assured there will be mad rush to satisfy our wanderlust.

One of the perfect places to satiate that thirst for indulgent breakaways is undoubtedly Banyan Tree Escape Buahan. The new luxury resort nestled in the heart of Bali echoes the brand philosophy of Banyan Tree.

An Immersive Natural Escape

The making of the resort was a journey 15 years in the making. It involved refining its design concept and philosophy, which revolved around a lush natural setting. Banyan Tree Escape Buahan boasts a deep understanding of its vicinity through its ‘no walls, no doors’ design concept.

Its design and architecture reflect the agro, religious, cultural, and artisan craftsmanship of the local Balinese lifestyle. This philosophy echoes the resort’s brand pillars of being embedded in both nature and community, providing guests with a unique experience of discovery.

Taking a vernacular architectural approach, the resort’s balés (villas) and other resort facilities were built with unique construction techniques. The overall design is rooted in pure Balinese style with environmentally friendly architecture. In addition, both architects and designers studied the impact the resort would have on the sociological, architectural, and cultural elements within a one-hour radius.

This ultimately influenced the resort’s personality, providing an idea on how Banyan Tree Escape Buahan would immerse guests whilst providing a context of the resort’s connection to the surrounding community.

Balinese Inspired Approach

The fundamental notion behind the balé design was to construct a dwelling space that resembles a traditional Balinese house. All individual spaces for living, sleeping, and bathing had to be incorporated within a courtyard or compound.

Due to the resort’s unique topography, the courtyard was replaced by a single-roofed open deck housing the living room, bedroom, and bathroom. The core design concept seamlessly merges these areas, creating a thin veil between guest and nature.

Great care was identifying viable locations for each balé. The main criteria were that each location had to be scenic and private. Each balé was built into the enclave; adjustments were made to blend them into the landscape without compromising the criterion.

One with Nature

Incorporating a sustainable approach started right from the beginning. The resort’s design blends individual structures with flora and fauna, preserving the surrounding natural environment. Ulin wood is a fundamental theme to Buahan’s sustainable narrative and is the backbone material in the resort’s construction.

Previously used in boat piers and fishing boat decks, the hardwood’s innate resistance to insects and wood borers has made it a choice material for bridges, piling, docks, sluices, and other maritime structures.

Other natural, sustainable materials, like farmed, fast-growing bamboo, is used in smaller structures on the property. It was chosen due to its flexibility, strength, and ability to create organic shapes reflecting forms found in nature.

Furthermore the resort takes full advantage of its natural setting, leveraging off the sensory perception of the surrounding environment. Rather than having a centralized Spa Complex, Toja Spa’s pavilions are scattered throughout the property. This creates an exclusive adventure in each location with unique views, sounds, sites, and smells for guests and simultaneously honouring local healing and wellbeing techniques.

Reflecting Local Culture and Heritage

“Embedded in Community,” is one of the core brand pillars of Banyan Tree Escape. As such there is a distinct focus in creating a reciprocal relationship between property and the surrounding society. In its quest to blend in with nature and society, Buahan has made sure to have as little impact on its neighbours as possible.

This endeavour is exemplified by the resort being accepted as a member of Buahan’s Subak community, a UNESCO recognized initiative that seeks to protect the cultural landscape of Bali through water management practices like the Subak System.

The resort has kept and improved two traditional irrigation ‘Subak’ drains that run through the site, showing respect for the area’s original inhabitants, and positively impacting their lives. Each balé also includes various art and design elements created by craftsmen from central Java.

This includes the hand-crafted the copper bathtubs as as well as the headboard and the borders of the vanity mirrors, which were exquisitely carved by a local Balinese carpenter from the island.

Boasting majestic views and a deep relationship with nature as well as local communities, Banyan Tree Escape Buahan promises an indulgent natural escape for guests. Look out for it when it opens on 1st December 2021.

(Images: Banyan Tree Group)