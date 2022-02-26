As pet owners, don’t you wish you could spoil your fur-babies silly with a life of luxury and royal treatment?

Well, luxury pet hotels offer just the right kind of services that meet the needs of your four-legged best friend. Pet hotels are becoming increasingly popular among animal lovers. From ‘spaw’ treatments to gourmet meals, your pets can now enjoy a five-star vacation at some of the world’s most luxurious pet hotels. Are you “kitten” me? No, we’re not.

From cats and dogs to even exotic animals, you can drop off your pets for a few days or weeks of fun and pampering at these hotels boasting facilities like indoor play areas, dog pools, grooming salons, day spas, wellness treatments and private suites.

Some of them also offer an on-site gourmet chef, personal overnight attendants and other recreational plus therapeutic activities aimed at giving your furry kids the best getaway possible.

Additionally, from indulging your pets in mud masks to relaxing massages and pedicures, these resorts follow the ‘pets are people too’ approach to the tee.

Therefore, the next time you’re thinking of going on a weekend getaway, feel free to leave your cats and dogs at these unique properties that are in the business of treating your pets like royalty.

A look at eight of the world’s most luxurious pet hotels

The Ings Luxury Cat Hotel, UK

Situated in Dewsbury, the award-winning, five-star hotel for cats was opened in 2015 by the Ounsley family in England. It boasts services such as rejuvenating VIP spa treatments and indoor and outdoor activities, in the stunning countryside and has opulent suites that exude regal dignity.

Pet parents can choose from the Luxury Hotel, the gorgeous Lodge or the Tower suites for their cats. Other than these, 12 majestic suites come with amenities like heated flooring, animal-themed rooms, stunning outdoor viewing balconies, soft bedding with the highest quality of linens, along with massive stimulating activity walls, LED TVs, toys and accessories to entertain your cats.

The cat-themed interiors and architectural detailing of the hotel are all chosen to provide the utmost cat-driven luxury, playfulness and relaxation.

You can wrap up your fun-filled day with bonfires and snuggle up with your cats on chilly evenings at the hotel.

The Barkley Pet Hotel, US and India

Another pet hotel you should add to your bucket list is the Barkley Pet Hotel & Day Camp located in Cleveland and Los Angeles in the US, and Worli and Malad in Mumbai, India.

The pet care facility and luxury hotel was conceptualised and built by a team of top veterinarians, pet trainers, psychologists, architects and builders in the US to ensure authenticity and maximum comfort. The Barkley Pet Hotel was first inaugurated in Cleveland in 2007, followed by another hotel in Los Angeles in 2012.

With the cutest ‘chief canine officer’ and namesake, Barkley the golden retriever, at the 1487-square-metre (approx.) Cleveland property, cats, dogs and even birds will be warmly welcomed to indulge in a day of pampering.

The hotel is equipped with features such as indoor dog pools and cabanas, and bright, airy pool-side suites with spacious floor plans. The suites and play areas are built with specialised materials and technologies to reduce elements of stress and noise that tend to disturb pets.

Coupled with climate control, leather furniture, luxury dog bedding, prompt room service and a vet lounge, the Barkley Pet Hotel is sure to provide man’s best friend with the crème de la crème of luxury pet vacations.

The pup suites come fitted with web cameras so that their ‘pawrents’ can remain connected with their fur babies even when they’re away. Barkley offers indulgent mud masks, soothing massages, grooming salons, massive indoor and outdoor play areas and therapeutic activities for your cats and dogs, making it one of the best pet hotels in the world.

Urban Tails, UAE

Opened in 2010, Dubai’s Urban Tails is a luxury pet hotel which boasts doggy swimming pools, spacious and bright dog suites, day-care facilities and an air-conditioned limo service on request.

First of its kind in the Gulf region, the resort also offers luxurious kitty condominiums, junior suites with plasma TVs and activities that will help your pets make other furry friends. The resort is also equipped with webcams that allow pet parents to monitor their fur kids.

Urban Tails offers doggy daycare and three types of climate-controlled play areas to ensure maximum comfort and relaxation for your pets.

Grand Dogaroo Pet Hotel, Hong Kong

Located on Waterloo Road, the 744-square-metre (approx.) Grand Dogaroo Pet Hotel is a registered luxury day-care and boutique hotel that can house 50 dogs and cats. It also offers onboarding and offboarding services, a grooming salon, spa facilities and training sessions for your fur babies.

Additionally, the resort can also arrange pickups and drop offs for pets, making it super convenient for owners with time constraints.

With heated indoor pools, administered by professional swimming trainers, for play-time and exercise, we’d say even humans would be jealous of the luxury and comfort the pets revel in at the Grand Dogaroo.

Jet Pet Resort, Canada and US

In 2010, the Jet Pet Resort started as a day-care facility but is now a luxury pet care resort in Canada and the US. It thrives on the philosophy of ‘happy pets, happy parents’.

With their advanced technology and state-of-the-art features to keep your pets safe and sound, the Jet Pet Resort has become a go-to place for pet owners across the country.

Boasting luxury boarding services and an on-site dog spa with customised treatments, the hotel also has gated outdoor and indoor courtyards for the animals to catch some sunlight as well as take cosy naps at the lounge.

They offer personalised services to your dogs and cats and cater to all kinds of breeds. The resort also monitors the dietary requirements of each pet and administers medicines and veterinary care.

With detailed email reports generated daily, you would not have to worry about a thing when you leave your pet here. At the Jet Pet Resort, every dog and cat has its day, every day.

Canis Resort, Germany

Located in Freising near Munich, Canis Resort is a luxury hotel for dogs with premium services such as boarding, exclusive lodges with private gardens, health care, grooming and training. Along with overnight caretaking, dog sitters look after the pets round the clock at the resort.

Accommodating only five dogs of the same breed in one dog lodge at a time, the luxurious spaces are designed by architect Helgo von Meier with inputs from landscape architect Andreas Kicherer.

The lodges were conceptualised with attention to detail, keeping in mind a dog’s anthropometry, playfulness and ease of movement. The architecture is contemporary, minimalistic and functional.

The dog lodges are enveloped in knitted steel wire mesh, reaching a height of three metres from the ground to ensure pets’ safety. Despite the sturdy material, the design seems fluid, thanks to the nest-like shape of the knitted steel wire mesh around the lodges.

The Vet Lounge, Australia

Founded by Dr. Michael Woodcock and Marianne Conolly in 2010, The Vet Lounge grew to become the largest Veterinary Clinic and luxury pet hotel on the Gold Coast in Australia within five years.

Their premium dog and cat boarding services include air-conditioned, well-designed luxury suites with amenities like water fountains, soothing music, personal TVs and diffusers to create a calming ambience for the pets. This also helps them settle down at their vacation home. The Vet Lounge also comes with spacious play areas for pets to mingle.

With a veterinary clinic as its foundation, all pet parents can be stress-free, thanks to their seven-days-a-week on-site vet and nursing services. This can be useful for those who require medical attention and round the clock monitoring.

Pet’s Dream Park Hotel, Taiwan

Originally established to tackle the issue of helpless strays in the city, the revolutionary Pet’s Dream Park Hotel in Taipei now offers a summer camp-like experience for furry babies. Its amenities include pet boarding, pet care and bathing services, VIP deluxe rooms, swimming pools, grooming salons, classes and play areas.

Established in 2005, each dog at this 835-square-metre hotel enjoys a private room, which is equipped with web cameras for their parents to monitor throughout the day. The dogs (and an occasional cat) can mingle and socialise with other dogs in the play area.

The premises of the hotel are clean, hygienic and stylish. All the beddings and products used are antibacterial and hypoallergenic to ensure your dog’s comfort and safety.

The hotel is open 24 hours a day all year round, with caretakers on duty.

(Main and featured image credit: Courtesy of Josh Rakower/ Unsplash)