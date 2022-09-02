If you want a staycation with a difference, may we divert your attention to Gardens by the Bay.

The renowned Singapore attraction now has its own hotel allowing guests the opportunity to literally stay overnight surrounded by its lush gardens. The Gardens by the Bay Garden Pod is the brainchild of The Shipping Container Hotel and LAUD Architects.

A unique high-end pop-up hotel, the Garden Pod is located within Serene Garden of Gardens by the Bay, mere steps away from The Meadow and Bayfront MRT station. LAUD Architects’ distinct pinwheel design turns the hotel into a sculptural installation that enhances the tranquil surroundings of Serene Garden.

Garden Pod provides a unique offering for both overseas visitors and local residents looking for a retreat from the hustle bustle of urban living. Nestled within the unique foliage of Serene Garden such as Podocarpus, Junipers, and silver Bismarckia palms, the accommodation is set against a panoramic view of the city skyline of downtown Marina Bay.

Additionally, the Garden Pod also features a room fragrance from Maison de L’Asie, a luxury niche fragrance house in Asia and a proudly Singaporean company. Within the bedroom of each suite, the elegant scent of their Chapter 01 parfum d’interieur from Maison de L’Asie pays homage to old Singapore with its delicate floral and tea scent notes that evoke a richness of culture and tranquillity.

Sustainable Abodes

Built with sustainability in mind, the Garden Pod is designed and built with several sustainable elements. Each of the upper level of the four duplex suites are constructed from 40-foot repurposed shipping containers. Photovoltaic panels are also installed on the rooftop to harvest clean solar energy, which contributes up to 80 per cent of the hotel’s needs.

Additionally drinking glasses and terrarium displays are made from repurposed glassware by the Singaporean artisans of homegrown company Soda Lemon. The soil in the terrarium displays is produced using upcycled horticulture and landscaping waste by homegrown company Soil Social.

In terms of amenities, the Garden Pod has all the creature comforts one would need for a stay. Each duplex suite of Garden Pod comprises 70 sqm of space over two levels, connected by a sculptural spiral staircase.

The suites are equipped with high speed Wi-Fi connectivity and designed with a living room with TV, a king bed and a Murphy queen bed, ensuite bathroom, kitchen with hob and downdraft hood. There’s also ample space with an indoor dining seating, private outdoor patio with outdoor dining table and chairs. An outdoor electric BBQ grill is also available upon request.

(Images: Gardens by the Bay)