8 The Power Of The Dog Locations In New Zealand

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has been garnering an impressive array of awards.

However, as some of you may not know, the Netflix western drama was largely shot on location in New Zealand. Yes, the impressive locations you see in The Power of the Dog was largely filmed across the country including the city of Dunedin, Lindis Valley, Oamaru and Queenstown – with its production base in Auckland.

The 17 weeks of pre-production and 50 days of filming provided hundreds of jobs to those in the screen sector and the dozens of vendors. A total of 15 location sets were built with a cast made up of 27 New Zealanders. On South Island alone, the film shot took 27 days to complete.

According to the director, the film was shot on location in the South Island of New Zealand. It’s sparsely populated, grassy plains and rocky mountains were a remarkable match for Montana. Campion initially thought she would make the film in Montana, or somewhere similar like the U.S. or Canada. However she was encouraged to consider New Zealand, her home country. It not only had an incredibly experienced crew but also diverse landscapes.

“On the second day of sniffing around the South Island, I was taken to a property near the Hawkdun Ranges area in Central Otago. I fell in love with it. It’s so remote and it’s 360 degrees empty with an amazing hill range behind, which felt very atmospheric,” says Campion. “Ultimately, shooting in New Zealand wasn’t a compromise, it was the best choice for us.”

Here are 8 locations in New Zealand where The Power of the Dog was filmed: