Admit it. You have a soft spot for your fur kid. And what better way to spend some quality time with them then a vacation with your favourite pet. These dog-friendly hotels will certainly provide just what you need with perks for both you and your pup.
Thinking of planning a trip specially designed for you and your pooch? Well, Expedia dug through traveller reviews to identify the most paw-pular hotels around the world with the best array of dog-friendly amenities.
Below are several hotels that are sure to earn a stamp of approval from travellers and their furry friends.
(Images: Expedia)
As a pet friendly hotel, Hotel Normandie knows the importance of keeping your canine content. Rest assured; at Hotel Normandie, they provide a multitude of amenities for your dog to enjoy. Guests can contact the property to request a pet friendly room, and they will accommodate accordingly. People Perk: Hotel Normandie offers a USD$20 food and beverage credit for guests.
Montage Los Cabos accommodates guests with pets and provides the best possible care by offering an array of amenities and services that include a pet menu, doggy treats, dog-sitting services and more. People Perk: Montage Los Cabos offers guests a 20% off a spa service.
With Ovolo’s V.I.Pooch accommodation, guests can enjoy a hassle-free and stress-free vacation, both for themselves and their dogs. Obolo’s V.I.Pooch accommodation package provides guests with: a doggy bed, an eating and drinking mat and food bow, a doggy bag with specially designed toys and treats, as well as dog-friendly staff on hand to provide assistance when needed. People Perk: guests can enjoy a complimentary bottle of wine when staying at the Ovolo.
Good news if you are traveling to New York, The Standard High Line New York is pet friendly! One pet of any size is welcome for no additional fee. Both dogs and cats are permitted, and well-behaved pets may be left in the room unattended. Additionally, the hotel provides complimentary use of food and water bowls and pet bedding. People Perk: Guest will receive a complimentary 20% off Food and Beverage credit.
Guests can enjoy staying in Tokyo with their furry family members. Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers guest rooms equipped with amenities for pets, as well as a private dog park in Serenity Garden. Amenities including pet enclosures or cat houses, food bowls, excrement containers, adhesive rollers, wet tissues, and more are available upon request. People Perk: Hotel Chinzanso offers free self-parking.
The Gyle is a fabulous, pet friendly Victorian residence located in the colorful borough of Camden. Dogs can expect lots of attention with complimentary food, beds, bowls and walking maps. Plus, additional pet services like a dog walker are available if needed. People Perk: The Gyle offers a complimentary continental breakfast for guests.
One of the most welcoming dog-friendly hotels in San Francisco, Hotel Nikko is a haven for travellers and their canine companions. Located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, this pet friendly hotel is only steps away from Union Square, Chinatown, and the city’s dog parks, paths and restaurant patios. People Perk: Guest will get a waived resort fee when staying at Hotel Nikko.