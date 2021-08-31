Admit it. You have a soft spot for your fur kid. And what better way to spend some quality time with them then a vacation with your favourite pet. These dog-friendly hotels will certainly provide just what you need with perks for both you and your pup.

Thinking of planning a trip specially designed for you and your pooch? Well, Expedia dug through traveller reviews to identify the most paw-pular hotels around the world with the best array of dog-friendly amenities.

Below are several hotels that are sure to earn a stamp of approval from travellers and their furry friends.

(Images: Expedia)