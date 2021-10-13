Looking to finally get your dose of wanderlust after nearly two years of being stuck at home? Well if you’re fully-vaxxed there are several countries you can look at for quarantine-free travel.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore will be able to head to nine more countries, quarantine-free, in the coming weeks.

From 19 October, travellers to and from Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Britain, Canada and the United States will be able to enjoy travel — leisure purposes or otherwise — and return without a Stay-Home Notice.

This includes the recently announced VTL agreement with South Korea (which will commence on 15 November).

Travellers must have remained in one or more of the VTL countries in the last 14 consecutive days prior to departure for Singapore.

All travellers entering Singapore will have to take designated VTL flights, and short-term visitors who require a visa for travel to Singapore will have to obtain a separate visa after receiving approval to enter and before departing fro Singapore. Only two COVID-19 swab tests will be needed to enter Singapore: one pre-departure and one on-arrival PCR test.

Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of S$30,000 for COVID-19 related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs will also have to be purchased prior to travel to Singapore.

Short-term and long-term pass holders will also have to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass to enter Singapore under the VTL agreement.

Fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents will automatically be eligible for the VTL without application for the pass.

For more information, head here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.