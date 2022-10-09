Four Seasons is expanding its line of services with a luxury floating hotel (or “yacht”, whichever you prefer) that’s set to launch in 2025.

Four Seasons Yachts is a collaboration unlike ever seen before: the hotel brand has partnered up with leading luxury entrepreneurs Nadim Ashi and Philip Levine, as well as Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups.

“Four Seasons Yachts represents the next chapter of our long history of industry leading innovation, and a milestone moment for our company as we continue to capitalize on new opportunities to extend the world of Four Seasons,” says Christian Clerc, President, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

“True vision rests in the ability to imagine the possibilities while always remaining loyal to one’s values. Our vision for this new venture does exactly that. Together with our partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, we are creating something extraordinary that combines their expertise with what Four Seasons does best – delivering unmatched quality and excellence, surrounded by beautiful acts of service and love for our guests.”







The inaugural journey for this unparalleled experience is slated for late 2025. Here, the 207-metre long vessel will encompass 95 spacious accommodations, featuring an extensive network of joining suite combinations to create adaptable, villa-like residences. Floor-to-ceiling windows are, of course, just the tip of the iceberg for guests who want to be fully immersed in the expansive ocean views. From Mediterranean-inspired dishes to sushi and an outdoor nightcap by the sea, it’s safe to assume it doesn’t get any better than this.

Within the gorgeous space, guests can access a full-service spa, salon, and holistic wellness programme, including a pool deck that can transform itself into an outdoor movie theatre or a space for a variety of private events.

The first itineraries for guests in the Mediterranean and Caribbean will highlight highly bespoke shore experiences, as well as one-of-a-kind overland adventures. For more information, head to their website here.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore