Got 6 Months To Spare? Put Them To Use On This Around The World Cruise

With more VTLs opening across the globe and borders beginning to open, citizens of the world are slowly but surely satisfying their appetite for wanderlust.

For those looking for a seafaring adventure, that will take them across the globe, Oceania Cruises has announced its Around the World in 180 Days cruise, which will set sail in 2024. Featuring 96 destinations in 34 countries, the world cruise aboard the luxurious 684-guest Insignia departs Los Angeles for New York on 14 January 2024, crossing three oceans and 15 seas from the South Pacific to the coasts of Europe.

Last year, Oceania Cruises’ 2023 world cruise sold out in just a day following its launch. Chances are that this new 2024 itinerary will receive the same sort of reaction. Oceania Cruises’ 2024 around the world cruise will weave together a line-up of destinations.

An Epic Global Voyage

Passengers will be treated to a brilliant kaleidoscope of world wonders as well as exceptional attractions and encounters. Commencing an intriguing westward route, Insignia will sail across the Pacific to legendary beauties in the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia, and the Samoan Islands.

The journey then continues south toward the dramatic fjords of New Zealand and on to adventures Down Under. Navigating the most thrilling corners of Asia, guests will have the chance to immerse themselves in everything from the spiritual haven of Bali and the Japanese culinary powerhouses of Tokyo and Kyoto to the dramatic landscape of Ha Long Bay and a true feast for the senses, Yangon.

More revelatory explorations await on the exotic shores of India and the Arabian Peninsula, followed by experiences in jewel-box destinations across the Mediterranean and the northern reaches of Europe before crossing the Atlantic to crown the journey on the Eastern Seaboard with her final call in New York.

This epic voyage features over 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites across 96 destinations, with 24 overnight stays and a series of curated complimentary special onshore events and optional multi-day overland programs.

Prices for the around the world cruise begin at US$48,499 (S$65,907) per person, the world cruise boasts free first-class roundtrip airfare, an array of included amenities with the Exclusive Prestige Package such as free laundry services, a free visa package, free pre-paid gratuities and more.

Additional Seafaring Adventures

In addition to Insignia’s Around the World itinerary, Oceania Cruises has also unveiled four new Grand Voyages. Priced from US$15, 999 (S$21, 736) and covering between 72 to 82 days, these new itineraries will also feature extended evening port stays plus meaningful excursions ashore that connect guests to the place, culture and people visited.

Oceania Cruises Grand Voyage links multiple distinct regions together such as the South Pacific, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Part of the four new offerings include a 77-day Grand Pacific Expedition from Los Angeles to Sydney. Departing in October 2023, the cruise will sail to 12 countries with 10 overnights in iconic ports such as Kyoto, Shanghai, Bali, and Perth.

The Odyssey of Discoveries from Abu Dhabi to Tokyo presents an 82-day voyage departing in December 2023, visiting 18 countries with an array of discoveries across the Arabian Peninsula, India, and Asia, with calls at Sri Lanka and the secluded paradise of the Maldives.

Setting sail on January 2024 is the Epic Eastern Explorer from Mumbai to Tokyo. This 72-day journey visits 15 countries with calls in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangkok and Seoul while also exploring Myanmar’s monasteries, contrasting rural and city life in Vietnam.

Last but not least, the Ultimate Exotic Traveler from Papeete to Cape Town will ferry passengers on a 79-day voyage, visiting 15 countries. Departing February 2024, the itinerary includes stops at attractions such as the gorgeous lagoons of Moorea, the unique geothermal landscapes of Rotorua, the iconic Sydney Opera House, the UNESCO-protected Komodo National Park, and the renowned game reserves of South Africa.

Discover Oceania Cruises around the world 180 cruise packages and Grand Voyage packages here.

(Images: Oceania Cruises)