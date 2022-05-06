Need An Out Of This World Vacation? Book A Room At The Space Hotel In 2025

Space travel has become a reality, thanks to several programs launching men (and women) into space. And yes, we mean Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and the others who went with them. But future space travellers will soon have the option of staying for longer periods once the space hotel officially opens.

Set to open three years from now, the new orbiting facility is designed to cater to space vacationers. On Tuesday, Orbital Assembly Corp. announced plans for two space stations, which will have the capacity to accommodate tourists, reports People.