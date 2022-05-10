Laos Readies To Accept Tourists With International Borders Now Reopened

Laos has joined the ranks of other Southeast nations by officially opening its international borders. Like other countries across the globe, Laos’ borders were closed for over two years to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Southeast Asian nation reopened for all tourists and visitors on 9 May 2022, a little over two years after the country imposed strict travel restrictions in an attempt to tackle the pandemic and reduce the spread of the virus. Last Saturday, the head of the country’s government agency for controlling COVID-19, Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, announced the reopening date – the last step in their three-phase plan, reports Channel News Asia.

Laos reopens for tourists – here’s what we know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇱🇦 Laos Tourism Visit Asia 🇱🇦 (@laostourism)

Chanthavongsa stated that those who wish to enter the country will require vaccination certificates or COVID-19 virus tests, whether they are Lao citizens or international travellers. According to ABC News, these rules apply to passengers above 12, who, without the possession of vaccination certificates, need to show a negative ATK test taken within 48 hours of departure.

What’s more, in the three-phased opening plan, Laos has also eased restrictions at entertainment venues such as karaoke parlours, as long as they comply with the COVID-19 regulations.

Laos is among the latest countries to reopen for visitors, albeit with the vaccination and testing mandates in place. The nation was host to about 4.79 million foreign visitors in 2019, before the pandemic gripped the world. The number drastically fell in 2020, before borders shut and the world went into lockdown, media reports state.

According to reports, state-controlled Vientiane Times newspaper’s website quoted Deputy Health Minister Snong Thongsna as saying that the decision to reopen international borders has been based on the falling COVID-19 cases in Laos as well as the rest of the world, with the average new infections declining to less than 200 now in the nation.

Although one of the poorest Asian countries, Laos is home to some stunning natural beauty and cultural sites, which helps it attract visitors. The reopening of borders will bolster travel confidence back into the country.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Anna Hoch-Kenney/Unsplash

The story was first published on Travel + Leisure India