Homepage > Travel > Travel Guides > Malaysia To Ease Covid-19 Restrictions Starting 1 May
Malaysia To Ease Covid-19 Restrictions Starting 1 May
Travel

Malaysia To Ease Covid-19 Restrictions Starting 1 May

By Sharuna Segaren, Apr 27 2022 9:17 pm

Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has just announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia today starting May 1.

He also announced that everyone will now be allowed to dine in, enter buildings and travel regardless of vaccination status. Read on for the latest updates on COVID-19 rules and requirements in Malaysia.

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Malaysia:

Reduced quarantine period for positive cases

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Malaysia includes reducing the length of quarantine for positive cases to 4 days if they test negative. If they still test positive, they’ll be required to undergo quarantine for 7 days. According to Khairy Jamaluddin, they should take the RTK-antigent test supervised by a medical practitioner.

Wearing of face masks in public

Additionally, wearing masks in outdoor public places will be optional (although encouraged). Mask-wearing is still required at certain indoor venues.

Scanning of MySejahtera no longer required

The scanning of MySejahtera in public and private areas for check-in is no longer mandatory, except for those who are positive and have ‘High Risk’ status.

Testing no longer required for vaccinated travellers

Testing upon entry and pre-departure into Malaysia will not be required from May 1 onwards, as long as travellers are fully vaccinated.

Stay tuned for more updates. 

(Hero and featured image credit: Wengang Zhai/Unsplash)

covid-19 restrictions covid-19 travel Malaysia
written by.
Sharuna Segaren

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.