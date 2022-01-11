World’s Most Instagrammable Cafes To Put On Your Travel List

Imagine a balmy afternoon, and you’re sitting at one of your favourite coffee roasters. As you sip your coffee, you look around at the beauty that surrounds you. Sound like the perfect afternoon? Here are 10 of the most Instagrammable cafes around the world that’ll give you just that.
Cafés are one of the best options for any kind of an outing — whether it’s a date, a meet-up with friends, or a solo outing. With stylish decor and fresh, aromatic brews, it’s little wonder why these establishments are a hot favourite amongst many. Here are 10 stunning cafés to visit the next time you’re in the neighbourhood.
(Hero and featured image credit: HDP photography)
This first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
10 of the most Instagrammable cafes from around the world:
A lively mix of canary yellow and turquoise welcomes you at the Beachwood Cafe. While the geometric design sprawls the floor, the walls are adorned with multi-coloured wallpaper.The rest of the café, too, uses the sprightly shades, with woodwork and chalkboards that add to the quirkiness of the place. To jazz it up firther, an assortment of bulbs and lights, including an Akari ceiling lamp, are also used.
Once you break away from the arresting decor of Beachwood, be prepared to be enchanted by the aroma of freshly brewed coffee. The café also has outdoor seating.
Located in Bangkok’s Old Town, Eden’s boasts an old-world charm with a vintage set-up. Loved for their homemade cakes, people not only flock here for afternoon tea or coffee, but to also take plenty of photos against the exposed brick, classic paintings, and floral accents.
A must-visit for those who enjoy a more classic style of coffeeshop — one that takes you back to mid-century Europe.
(Image credit: @arisakruengphet)
With bubble gum pinks and pastel greens, Trois Café looks like it came right out of a Wes Anderson movie. The artsy spaces within promise to take your regular coffee experience a few notches higher, with circular windows and chalk-white lines that are founder Nelson Chow’s homage to Hong Kong’s housing estates and basketball courts.
Leveraging geometry to create aesthetics that are not only Instagrammable but also soothing is another highlight of Trois’ decor.
(Image credit: @msliy.cafelove)
With “Coffee is our soul” as its motto, this Hong Kong café sure serves some of the best coffee in the region. But apart from tasteful blends and a menu that accommodates vegans, pescatarians, and meat-lovers, NOC Coffee Co.’s steel and concrete interiors are also a dream for fans of industrial-chic aesthetics.
Look out for coffee-themed pictographs on the floor that enhance the industrial look of the coffee house and direct customers to specific areas.
(Image credit: @janet.tam)
Once you step into Greem Café, you’ll know that you’ve entered a different world altogether — a two-dimensional realm. Inspired by the Korean series W, each detail has been transformed. From the walls and furniture to the forks and knives, almost everything is designed to resemble two-dimensional drawings.
Observant visitors won’t miss the black outlines and matte white surfaces used to make the coffee shop look like nothing but drawings on paper. The use of only the two colours creates an optical illusion that diminishes volume; after all, its name, Greem, is Korean for cartoon or painting.
This place is also known by its street address Café Yeonnam-Dong 223-14.
For those who like florals, Saint Aymes in London is unmissable. With flowers adorning the exterior of the coffeeshop, this London locale is loved for lovers of flowers and anything pink. The café serves adorably matching dishes and drinks, from rose ‘teapuccinos’ to unicorn milkshakes. Pink not your thing? Head inside, where the walls are lined with velvet green seating, for a more relaxed setting. Either way, there’s definitely always something to ‘gram here.
(Image credit: @saintaymes)
The peeling paint, exposed ceiling, Peranakan cushions, rattan furnishing, plants, and wooden furniture — each and every feature blends seamlessly to make this quaint café.
Enjoy a cup of handcrafted coffee with desserts as you admire the beauty of the trees in the central courtyard. The place, which now houses a coffee shop, was once a brothel. The artsy café didn’t do away with the old-world charm and has made the old Instagrammable again.
With 97 branches in the world, % Arabica continues to spread its coffee magic. Founded by Kenneth Shoji in 2003, the brand is known for its white interiors and lines.
The café’s Manila branch transports one to the future with the use of light and reflection. Visitors can witness the coffee-making process as they sit comfortably in the amphitheatre-like seating area, which is quite similar to Banaue’s iconic rice terraces. The glass facade and lightened up ceiling ensures that the coffee shop can be seen even from the streets.
(Image credit: @caloykevin_)
Find a little piece of Paris at this Cape Town crêperie. The vibrant café, designed by Haldane Martin, showcases its French design and lays an emphasis of feminine symbolism through its furniture pieces and romantic imagery.
Swan Café’s avian-inspired interiors are flushed with the colours of the French flag: deep blue, white and red. The copper and brass pieces complement the red and pink hues. Thin and delicious crêpes are the “pièce de résistance” of this eatery and the coffee is sourced from the “best micro artisanal roaster on the False Bay Coast.”
(Image credit: @swancafect)
Scandinavian minimalism meets Japanese efficiency to create a cosy corner. Get yourself a moment’s peace as you find yourself soothed by the calming environment in this coffee shop.
The colour palette heavily relies on whites with a touches of warm accents. The terrazzo seats add the necessary pop of colour to the seating area. Enjoy the view outside as you choose from a variety of options offered in the menu.