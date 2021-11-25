With the upcoming VTL between Singapore and Malaysia about to start on 29 November, its the perfect time to peruse some idyllic destinations located next door.

If you happen to be making a trip up to Malaysia’s capital city, give the shopping malls and city lights a break with these nature retreats near Kuala Lumpur.

Why? Well ask yourself, when was the last time you grounded your feet onto the earth and connected with nature? Really connect, like breathing in the fresh scents of flowers, swimming in pristine rivers, and lying on the grass while gazing at the clear blue sky. If you’re a nature lover, this pastoral setting is perhaps the closest thing to paradise.

Fortunately just across the border, our neighbours are blessed with many beautiful jungles and lush rainforests, many of which are still alive and thriving. While most of us city folk typically get our nature fix through hiking trails on the weekend, we reckon it’d be even more relaxing to have a full-on retreat surrounded by verdant trees and colourful flora.

If that sounds appealing to you, we’ve created this list of 15 nature retreats that are within a two-hour drive from KL city. Most of the retreats offer guided jungle treks, have nearby waterfalls and barbecue facilities. Some even have one or two luxurious infinity pools as a special feature, while others can be a little more rustic.

There are also plenty of other activities to do including organic farming lessons, visiting a nearby deer park, white water rafting, night trekking, Rafflesia trail walks and even a photography course for those interested. So take a trip to the forest, and embrace your inner zen at these 15 nature retreats near Kuala Lumpur if you’re looking to take advantage of the upcoming VTL between Malaysia and Singapore.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.