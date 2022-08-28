Royal Caribbean has just released their lineup for Spectrum of the Seas for 2023-2024, and we’re excited.

Joining the cruise line’s popular short getaways to Malaysia and Thailand is a medley of popular destinations such as Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. These longer cruise itineraries compose of five-, seven-, nine- and 12-night itineraries.

“During Royal Caribbean’s first year-round season in Singapore, we’ve continued to see travellers return for more. Being able to visit international shores again has only increased that demand. People want to cruise with us, and now they can set their sights on new adventures for next year. Today’s holidaymakers seek unique experiences and a fuss-free vacation — they want to have a fun holiday without having to worry about confusing travel requirements and restrictions — and Spectrum of the Seas delivers exactly that,” says Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

Hong Kong (Image credit: Ryan Mac on Unsplash)

Nha Trang (Image credit: Arvydas Arnasius on Unsplash)

The combination of Asian-themed experiences and signature favourites on board with the opportunities to explore Asia’s energetic cities, traditional architecture and exotic landscapes makes for the perfect way to embark on the revenge travel vacationers are seeking today,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

The list of locales are not to be missed for sure. In Southeast Asia, holidaymakers can make their way to cities like Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh, and Manila.

If you’re wondering about Japan – a.k.a. the most talked-about destination for Singaporean travellers these days – here’s the deets.

The roster of cruises include two 12-night sailings, of which guests can visit up to seven destinations across three countries in a go. These long-haul sails can also be enjoyed back-to-back for a 24-night experience, which – we’re not going to lie – sounds exactly like something we all need today. This adventure will bring you to 10 scenic destinations unique to the programme such as Hong Kong, Tokyo, Osaka, Mount Fuji, Nha Trang, and Hue/Danang.

This story was first featured on Lifestyle Asia Singapore