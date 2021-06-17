The Kingdom of Jordan is about to welcome guests to Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, the largest of its kind in the country. The first-of-its-kind world-class waterpark in Aqaba city will open its doors to local and international guests on 3 July, 2021.

Upon its opening, guests will be able to experience over 25 unique slides, rides, and attractions. Located in the heart of the only coastal city in Jordan, Saraya Aqaba Waterpark spreads across 28,500 sqm.

“At Saraya Aqaba Waterpark, guests from all around the world are in for an aquatic adventure like no other with slides, rides and experiences suitable for guests of all ages,” said General Manager Chris Van Der Merwe in a press statement.

The waterpark features a diverse range of rides and attractions inspired by Jordan’s most iconic landmarks. This includes the Dead Sea Drop, where guests can take a vertical plunge to plummet 40 ft downwards.

The Wadi Rum Race, is a multi-racer that allows guests to grab some friends and compete for first place. Little ones can opt to visit Aqua Jerash, featuring designated play areas especially for children along with family-friendly experiences.

Dining options are also aplenty with Rose City Diner, serving as the waterpark’s main dining outlet. Here, guests can choose from an array of dining options ranging from shareable meals to on-the-go snacks, including a special drinks menu.

Refreshment kiosks can also be found around the park serving a variety of snacks, ice cream and drinks. Guests who wish to purchase branded merchandise and pool essentials can visit Al Siq Souk, the waterpark’s signature shopping outlet.

Saraya Aqaba Waterpark was developed by Eagle Hills, the largest developer in the Kingdom of Jordan. The attraction is operated by Farah Experience LLC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi based Miral Asset Management LLC.

(Images: Saraya Aqaba Waterpark)