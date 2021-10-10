Good news if you’re looking to kick start your travel plans for 2021. Following the expansion of Singapore’s Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL), Scoot will be resuming its Singapore to Berlin flights this month.

The carrier will resume its three-times-weekly non-stop flights between Singapore and Berlin on 19 October 2021. Scoot will also increase the frequency of its non-VTL Singapore-Athens-Berlin return flights to four-times-weekly, with effect from 17 October 2021.

Passengers on these flights will have to undergo prevailing Stay Home Notice measures when they arrive in Singapore. Consequently, from 19 October 2021, Scoot will operate daily flights between the two destinations.

TR735, Scoot’s first designated VTL flight from Berlin to Singapore, will depart Berlin Brandenburg Airport on 20 October 2021. This will allow eligible vaccinated passengers to avoid the need for quarantine in Singapore, subject to them meeting regulatory requirements.

Scoot is also preparing to operate VTL flights to Seoul, South Korea, subject to regulatory approval. The commencement date will be announced in due course. The airline is also planning to operate more VTL flights in the months ahead as travel resumes in a safe and calibrated manner

Singapore-Berlin tickets are now available for sale. Promotional fares start from SGD200 / EUR180 (including taxes) from 9 October 2021 to 17 October 2021, GMT+8 2359, subject to availability.

Customers must ensure that they are eligible for Singapore’s VTL arrangements before their flights. Those with existing bookings for Scoot’s Singapore-Athens-Berlin and/or Berlin-Athens Singapore flights who meet the VTL requirements may opt to be reaccommodated onto Scoot’s non-stop Singapore-Berlin and Berlin-Singapore flights with a one-time change fee waiver, subject to prevailing fare differences.

Scoot will reach out to the relevant customers and provide more information for bookings made on/before 9 October 2021 for departures from 19 October 2021. More details can be found on Scoot’s website.

