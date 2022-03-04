Singapore VTL Expanded To Bali, Penang, Vietnam, Greece And Major Indian Cities

This just in: From 16 March 2022, fully vaccinated air travellers from more cities around the world will be able to enter Singapore without having to serve quarantine.

This includes the Singapore VTL extension beyond Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to include Penang, with four daily flights each way between the cities. The VTL for Indonesia, which currently holds for Jakarta, will similarly broaden to include Bali-Denpasar, with two daily flights from the resort island to Singapore.

Fully vaccinated travellers from India can also heave a sigh of relief, as the VTL will now include all cities from the country, beyond Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

(Image credit: Jerry Zhang on Unsplash)

Alongside the VTL to Bali, The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will also launch new VTLs to other popular destinations like Greece and Vietnam, which will restore two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and the two countries. Travel history requirements for travellers entering Singapore from Europe under VTL scheme will also be eased to allow entry to fully vaccinated individuals with recent travel history to the entire European Economic Area.

CAAS said that these steps will help to reclaim and rebuild Singapore’s position as a premier air hub.

(Featured image: Patrick/Unsplash; Main Image: Ong Wei/Unsplash)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.