Thailand, Turkey And Maldives Added To Singapore’s VTL List

By Jocelyn Tan, Nov 28 2021 8:00 am

Vaccinated travellers from Thailand, Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey will be able to come to Singapore quarantine-free under the VTL scheme from 14 December 2021.

The addition of these six vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) will bring the total number of countries eligible for quarantine-free travel to 27.

Maldives (Image credit: Ahmed Yaaniu/Unsplash)

As of time of writing, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Thailand have already opened their borders to general quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers — Thailand and Cambodia, for instance, has already opened quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated Singaporeans since 1 November and 15 November respectively.

These 27 countries contributed to 60 percent of the total daily arrivals at Changi Airport, pre-pandemic.

(Hero and featured image credit: Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash)

Jocelyn Tan

