This just in: From 29 November 2021, vaccinated travellers will be able travel quarantine-free between Singapore and Malaysia via the VTL scheme.

The long-anticipated announcement follows a slew of other VTL scheme openings between 13 countries and Singapore this year.

What you need to know about the Singapore-Malaysia VTL:

Before you get your engines ready, here’s the catch: the reopening will only cover air travel between Singapore Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and does not include land travel via the Causeway or Second Link.

(Image credit: Terence Low/Unsplash)

According to the joint statement released by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yacob, “the Prime Ministers also look forward to restoring travel across the land links between both countries in the near future.”

While stay-home notice is not required under the VTL scheme, vaccinated travellers will have to take a PCR test prior to departure and upon arrival.

For more information, head to the link here.