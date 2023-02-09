Singapore is set to lift nearly all COVID-19 regulations from 13 February 2023 onwards. As part of the complete relaxation of border restrictions, travellers who are not fully vaccinated are neither required to produce a negative pre-departure test report upon arrival nor show proof of vaccination before entering Singapore.

The country has also reached lower levels of the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) and attained the green status with infections remaining moderately mild in the overall local and global scenario.

Here’s more about Singapore lifting almost all COVID-19 regulations

Borders rules relaxed for foreign visitors

To date, visitors aged 13 and above are required to show vaccination proof of minimum doses and those who cannot undergo pre-departure testing. However, after the restrictions are lifted, no such requirements will be mandatory. Visitors can enter Singapore with no quarantine, too.

The news comes after the country’s Ministry of Health (MOH) analysed the situation of the infection and took the decision. In a statement released on 9 February, it said that the coronavirus outbreak has been on a decline over the recent past and has remained so despite a spike in travel over the year-end period and holiday season.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases has also reduced since December 2022, and other subsequent variants aren’t proven to be extremely serious.

Changes in mask protocol

In this regard, Singapore has announced it is not necessary to wear masks when on public transport from 13 February. However, the MOH still mandates wearing masks and taking proper precautions as compulsory for all caregivers, staff, visitors and patients in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

Vaccines shall be given to every citizen for free. Since the pandemic is now being treated as endemic, treatment costs won’t be entirely subsidised, and patients shall have to pay for testing.

