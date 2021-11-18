Come December, Singapore will welcome its newest attraction in the form of SkyHelix Sentosa.

The brand new tourist attraction is set to be Singapore’s highest open-air panoramic ride. It will also be the first carbon-neutral attraction on Sentosa. Built and managed by Mount Faber Leisure Group, SkyHelix Sentosa will open ahead of schedule on 15 December 2021 coinciding with the school holidays and year-end celebrations.

Just a short stroll from the Singapore Cable Car’s Sentosa station and located within the collection of attractions at Imbiah Lookout, the gondola ride reveals breath-taking views. The attraction gently rotates 35 metres above ground along a vertical helix-like structure.

Guests will enjoy unparalleled 360° sights of Sentosa and the developing Greater Southern Waterfront while dangling their feet in the air with a cool drink in hand. The ride’s apex is 79 metres above sea level, making it one of the highest vantage points on Sentosa.

Singapore’s highest open-air panoramic ride utilises an energy-efficient design, using minimal electricity, making it the first carbon-neutral attraction on Sentosa. The gondola is completely powered by three electrical winches that are managed on-ground. Safety measures in place include an electronic safety mechanism to ensure guests are properly secured, emergency brakes, and power supply systems.

Guests must meet a minimum height requirement of 1.05 metres to enjoy the ride. As an added safety measure, an attraction host will accompany guests on the ride to ensure safety protocols are followed, while introducing the surrounding views and key landmarks as the gondola gently ascends.

Tickets for SkyHelix Sentosa are priced at S$18 for adults and S$15 for children between the ages of four and 12. Each ticket will be bundled with a choice of one standard non-alcoholic beverage or an exclusive souvenir. Alcoholic beverages and snacks subject to additional pricing.

(Images: SkyHelix Sentosa)